July 11, 2022 / 2:44 PM

Navy sailor found dead aboard USS Carl Vinson

By Sheri Walsh
A U.S. Navy sailor dies on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. File photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaiah Williams/U.S. Navy

July 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy is investigating after a sailor was found dead aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

There are no indications of suicide or foul play, according to a statement issued by the Navy.

The sailor, who was assigned to the USS Carl Vinson, was found unresponsive Sunday. The carrier was docked at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., near San Diego.

Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department responded and pronounced the sailor dead.

The sailor's identity will not be released until 24-hours after notifying the family, based on Department of Defense policy.

The USS Carl Vinson had returned from a six-and-a-half month deployment to the Indo-Pacific in February, one month after seven sailors were injured when an F-35C jet crashed on the carrier's deck.

