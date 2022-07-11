FDA to consider first-ever nonprescription birth control pill

The FDA will consider the first-ever over-the-counter birth control pill in the United States. File Photo by AppleZoomZoom/Shutterstock

July 11 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration will consider an over-the-counter birth control pill, that, if approved, would be the first-ever nonprescription daily oral contraceptive in the United States. HRA Pharma submitted an application for the over-the-counter pill, Opill, to the FDA Monday just weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Advertisement

"This historic application marks a groundbreaking moment in contraceptive access and reproductive equity in the U.S.," Frederique Welgryn, Chief Strategic Operations and Innovation Officer at HRA Pharma, said in a press release.

Opill is a progestin-only daily birth control pill, also referred to as a mini pill or non-estrogen pill, and is currently available with a prescription. The pill has been available in the United States since receiving FDA approval in 1973.

"Removing the prescription requirement for a progestin-only birth control pill will be a historic advancement for pregnancy prevention and a remarkable achievement in community public health," obstetrician-gynecologist Melissa J. Kottke said in a statement.

Major medical organizations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association, have expressed support for moving birth control pills to over-the-counter.

"As a doctor, I am dedicated to empowering people to make decisions about pregnancy prevention," said Kottke. "For many, a birth control pill may be the best option for them but requiring a prescription is an unnecessary obstacle that can put it out of reach.

Last month, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn its 1973 opinion in Roe v. Wade, which had legalized abortion nationwide, eliminating the federal protected right to abortion procedures.

The decision triggered laws in more than a dozen states to partially or fully ban abortion, while other states such as California have taken steps to bolster protections of reproductive rights.

Welgryn said the timing of HRA Pharma's application was not related to the Supreme Court ruling, calling it "a really sad coincidence," according to the New York Times. "Birth control is not a solution for abortion access."

FDA approval for the HRA Pharma pill could come sometime next year.

"More than 60 years ago, prescription birth control pills in the U.S. empowered women to plan if and when they want to get pregnant," Welgryn said. "Moving a safe and effective prescription birth control pill to OTC will help even more women and people access contraction without facing unnecessary barriers."