Advertisement
U.S. News
July 11, 2022 / 1:15 AM

Biden says he's looking into declaring abortion a public health emergency

By Darryl Coote
Biden says he's looking into declaring abortion a public health emergency
U.S. President Joe Biden says he's mulling declaring abortion a public health emergency. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he is considering declaring abortion a public health emergency as Republican states ban the medical procedure in the wake of Roe vs. Wade being overturned.

Biden was mid-bike ride on Gordon's Pond Trail in Lewes, Del., on Sunday when he stopped to speak with reporters who asked him if he was considering declaring abortion a public health emergency as some in his Democratic Party and activists have asked him to.

Advertisement

The president responded that he's directed the medical personnel of his administration to see "whether I have the authority to do that and what impact that would have."

The comment came a day after hundreds of Women's March protesters rallied outside the White House in demand that Biden use his executive privilege to protect access to abortion.

RELATED Pregnant woman ticketed in HOV lane says fetus should count as passenger

Several Republican-led states have moved to ban abortion since the Supreme Court revoked federal protections for the medical procedure by overturning the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling last month.

Nancy Northup, president and chief executive of the Center for Reproductive Rights, has even called on Biden in an op-ed published by The Washington Post on June 30 to immediately declare a public health emergency for abortion.

Advertisement

"The declaration would be based on the well-documented adverse health consequences of restricted access to abortion care, which include complications and maternal death associated with pregnancy, childbirth and unsafe abortion methods," Northup wrote.

RELATED Louisiana bans abortion as judge lifts temporary stay on trigger laws

On Friday, Jen Klein, the director of the White House Gender Policy Council, told reporters during a press conference in Washington, D.C., that while they are looking at all options to protect access to abortion, declaring it a public health emergency doesn't "seem like a great option."

"When we looked at the public health emergency, we learned a couple things. One, is that it doesn't free very many resources," she said. "It's what's in the public health emergency fund and there's very little money -- tens of thousands of dollars in it.

"It also doesn't release a significant amount of legal authority. And so that's why we haven't taken that action yet."

RELATED VP Harris meets with legislators from states with imperiled abortion access

When asked Sunday he if had a message to those who had protested outside the White House a day earlier, Biden instructed them to "keep protesting."

"It's critically important," he said. "We can do a lot of things to accommodate the rights of women in the meantime. But, fundamentally, the only that that's going to change this is if we have a national law that reinstates Roe vs. Wade."

Advertisement

He said there are things his administration can do but that as president he doesn't have the authority to reinstate the overturned ruling.

"The only way we do that is through an election in the United States Congress," he said. "So, my ultimate goal is to reinstate Roe vs. Wade as the national law by passing it in the United States Congress.

"And I'll sign it the moment that happens."

Abortion-rights advocates march against overturning of Roe vs. Wade

Women attend a candlelight vigil in Washington on June 26, two days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, ending federal abortion protections. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

NYPD: 15-year-old charged in stabbing death on subway platform
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYPD: 15-year-old charged in stabbing death on subway platform
July 10 (UPI) -- Police in New York City on Sunday arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with murder for killing a 14-year-old in a fight that occurred a day earlier on a Manhattan subway platform.
Sen. Chuck Schumer tests COVID-19 positive
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer tests COVID-19 positive
July 10 (UPI) -- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesman said Sunday evening.
California Washburn Fire grows to 1,591 acres as firefighters protect sequoias
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
California Washburn Fire grows to 1,591 acres as firefighters protect sequoias
July 10 (UPI) -- The 1,591-acre Washburn Fire is threatening giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park, fire officials said Sunday.
NFL free agent Duane Brown arrested on gun charge
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
NFL free agent Duane Brown arrested on gun charge
July 10 (UPI) -- Duane Brown, an NFL free agent who formerly played for the Seattle Seahawks, was arrested Saturday at the Los Angeles International Airport after he allegedly tried to go through security with a firearm in his bag.
Pregnant woman ticketed in HOV lane says fetus should count as passenger
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Pregnant woman ticketed in HOV lane says fetus should count as passenger
July 10 (UPI) -- A pregnant woman ticketed for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane in Texas says her fetus should count as a second passenger, citing the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
Jan. 6: Cipollone testimony 'reinforced' reports of Trump misconduct; Bannon to testify
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Jan. 6: Cipollone testimony 'reinforced' reports of Trump misconduct; Bannon to testify
July 10 (UPI) -- Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone reinforced reports of former President Donald Trump's misconduct in testimony before the Jan. 6 House committee, a spokesman said.
Severe pattern to continue in weather-weary North Central U.S.
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Severe pattern to continue in weather-weary North Central U.S.
More rounds of intense thunderstorms will pelt the Northern Plains region of the United States on Sunday, forecasters said, continuing a recent pattern.
Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings
July 10 (UPI) -- A massive fire engulfed the historic Veranda House Hotel on Nantucket Island in Massachusetts on Saturday and spread to several other buildings, officials said.
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
U.S. News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
July 9 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX has announced its new Starlink Maritime service to provide satellite internet to yachts and oil rigs for $5,000 per month.
Amber Heard seeks mistrial after Johnny Depp defamation verdict over alleged juror mishap
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Amber Heard seeks mistrial after Johnny Depp defamation verdict over alleged juror mishap
July 9 (UPI) -- Amber Heard is seeking a mistrial after a jury in Fairfax County, Va., ruled largely in favor of her ex-husband Johnny Depp during their highly publicized defamation trial.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Probe underway after fire blankets Rome in cloud of thick, toxic smoke
Probe underway after fire blankets Rome in cloud of thick, toxic smoke
Jan. 6: Cipollone testimony 'reinforced' reports of Trump misconduct; Bannon to testify
Jan. 6: Cipollone testimony 'reinforced' reports of Trump misconduct; Bannon to testify
Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings
Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings
NFL free agent Duane Brown arrested on gun charge
NFL free agent Duane Brown arrested on gun charge
Pregnant woman ticketed in HOV lane says fetus should count as passenger
Pregnant woman ticketed in HOV lane says fetus should count as passenger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement