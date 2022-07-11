Biden says he's looking into declaring abortion a public health emergency

U.S. President Joe Biden says he's mulling declaring abortion a public health emergency. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he is considering declaring abortion a public health emergency as Republican states ban the medical procedure in the wake of Roe vs. Wade being overturned. Biden was mid-bike ride on Gordon's Pond Trail in Lewes, Del., on Sunday when he stopped to speak with reporters who asked him if he was considering declaring abortion a public health emergency as some in his Democratic Party and activists have asked him to. Advertisement

The president responded that he's directed the medical personnel of his administration to see "whether I have the authority to do that and what impact that would have."

The comment came a day after hundreds of Women's March protesters rallied outside the White House in demand that Biden use his executive privilege to protect access to abortion.

RELATED Pregnant woman ticketed in HOV lane says fetus should count as passenger

Several Republican-led states have moved to ban abortion since the Supreme Court revoked federal protections for the medical procedure by overturning the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling last month.

Nancy Northup, president and chief executive of the Center for Reproductive Rights, has even called on Biden in an op-ed published by The Washington Post on June 30 to immediately declare a public health emergency for abortion.

Advertisement

"The declaration would be based on the well-documented adverse health consequences of restricted access to abortion care, which include complications and maternal death associated with pregnancy, childbirth and unsafe abortion methods," Northup wrote.

RELATED Louisiana bans abortion as judge lifts temporary stay on trigger laws

On Friday, Jen Klein, the director of the White House Gender Policy Council, told reporters during a press conference in Washington, D.C., that while they are looking at all options to protect access to abortion, declaring it a public health emergency doesn't "seem like a great option."

"When we looked at the public health emergency, we learned a couple things. One, is that it doesn't free very many resources," she said. "It's what's in the public health emergency fund and there's very little money -- tens of thousands of dollars in it.

"It also doesn't release a significant amount of legal authority. And so that's why we haven't taken that action yet."

RELATED VP Harris meets with legislators from states with imperiled abortion access

When asked Sunday he if had a message to those who had protested outside the White House a day earlier, Biden instructed them to "keep protesting."

"It's critically important," he said. "We can do a lot of things to accommodate the rights of women in the meantime. But, fundamentally, the only that that's going to change this is if we have a national law that reinstates Roe vs. Wade."

Advertisement

He said there are things his administration can do but that as president he doesn't have the authority to reinstate the overturned ruling.

"The only way we do that is through an election in the United States Congress," he said. "So, my ultimate goal is to reinstate Roe vs. Wade as the national law by passing it in the United States Congress.

"And I'll sign it the moment that happens."

Abortion-rights advocates march against overturning of Roe vs. Wade