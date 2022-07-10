Advertisement
U.S. News
July 10, 2022 / 12:29 PM

Severe pattern to continue in weather-weary North Central U.S.

By Andrew Johnson-Levine, Accuweather.com
Severe pattern to continue in weather-weary North Central U.S.
Severe thunderstorms are expected through this weekend and into the upcoming workweek across the Northern Plans region of the United States. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

More rounds of intense thunderstorms will pelt the Northern Plains region of the United States on Sunday, forecasters said, continuing a recent pattern.

Severe thunderstorms are expected through this weekend and into the upcoming workweek, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Advertisement

For much of this week, severe weather has been centered over the High Plains in Montana and the western Dakotas. According to storm reports received by the Storm Prediction Center, the region has been impacted by severe weather every day since the start of July.

Storms became particularly intense on Friday, with over two dozen hail and damaging wind reports in Montana. Storms began as prolific hail producers in the mountainous western portion of the state, with golf ball-sized hail reported in several locations near Missoula, Mont.

RELATED Hurricane Bonnie weakens to tropical storm over eastern Pacific

As storms progressed eastward and formed into a line, a swath of destructive winds developed along with it. Gusts to 90 and 91 mph were observed in Havre and Big Sandy, Montana, with various additional reports of tree and power line damage.

Advertisement

More of the same took shape on Saturday, as storms forming over the Montana High Plains congealed into an intense line that swept into North Dakota. Hail the size of golf balls was reported in several locations, and a top wind gust of 80 mph was reported in Fairfield, N.D.

Across the western two-thirds of the United States, a large bulge in the jet stream will remain in place over the coming days. While this is responsible for a long-lasting heat dome over the Desert Southwest and southern Plains, it will allow an abundance of warm air and moisture to stream northward, as far north as Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

RELATED 'It's clear the lake is in trouble': Great Salt Lake reaches historic low

The stretch of severe weather is poised to continue into Sunday, expanding eastward to become centered over Minnesota but expanding west to encompass much of South Dakota, Nebraska and southwest Montana.

While the coverage of the most intense storms may be slightly lower than the day prior, those in cities such as Sioux Falls, S.D., and Minneapolis may want to alter outdoor plans during the afternoon and evening hours.

"Sunday's setup will be similar to the day prior, with storms fueled by excess heat and moisture along the northeastern edge of the heat dome that will continue to envelop the western United States," AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Kienzle said.

Advertisement

The highest concentration of severe weather is likely to be in Minnesota, where multiple rounds of storms are possible. After an initial wave of heavy storms during the morning hours, additional storms may fire during the afternoon hours.

Storms will be more isolated farther west, developing over the High Plains before quickly sliding eastward overnight. In these areas, weather conditions can deteriorate especially rapidly as storms move in.

Once again, damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats. However, a few isolated tornadoes are also a possibility.

"Many of Sunday's storms will congeal into a line, promoting straight-line winds as the main storm threat. However, if a few storms can remain separate and show signs of rotation, a tornado threat may also develop," Kienzle added.

The active pattern will continue straight into Monday, with a swath of severe weather possible across the central Plains and Midwest.

Storms are most likely during the late afternoon and early evening when temperatures are highest and the most energy is available for storms to develop. Cities such as Wichita, Kansas, and Milwaukee may be affected, and the evening rush hour in Chicago may be interrupted.

Advertisement

With several major interstates within the threat area for severe storms this weekend, travelers will want to stay aware of rapidly-changing weather conditions. Drivers are cautioned to never seek shelter from a storm beneath a highway overpass, as this is highly ineffective and can lead to collisions in poor visibility. In locations impacted by flooding, travelers should never drive through flooded roadways.

Additional storms are expected on Tuesday as summer weather returns to the Northeast. However, the central U.S. is likely to receive a much-needed break.

Read More

Skies turn green in South Dakota due to severe storms with rain, hail

Latest Headlines

Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings
July 10 (UPI) -- A massive fire engulfed the historic Veranda House Hotel on Nantucket Island in Massachusetts on Saturday and spread to several other buildings, officials said.
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
July 9 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX has announced its new Starlink Maritime service to provide satellite internet to yachts and oil rigs for $5,000 per month.
Amber Heard seeks mistrial after Johnny Depp defamation verdict over alleged juror mishap
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Amber Heard seeks mistrial after Johnny Depp defamation verdict over alleged juror mishap
July 9 (UPI) -- Amber Heard is seeking a mistrial after a jury in Fairfax County, Va., ruled largely in favor of her ex-husband Johnny Depp during their highly publicized defamation trial.
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
July 9 (UPI) -- A group of seven young people believed to be teenagers was caught on surveillance footage beating a 72-year-old man to death in Philadelphia last month, the Philadelphia Police Department said Friday.
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa's 'most wanted' sex offenders
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa's 'most wanted' sex offenders
July 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested 13 of the "most wanted" sex offenders in Iowa amid an initiative to combat child exploitation.
Women's March protesters rally outside White House for abortion rights
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Women's March protesters rally outside White House for abortion rights
July 9 (UPI) -- Hundreds of protesters with the Women's March group rallied outside of the White House on Saturday to pressure President Joe Biden to take executive action to protect abortion rights.
Trump considers Bannon executive privilege waiver, reports say
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trump considers Bannon executive privilege waiver, reports say
July 9 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is considering waiving a claim of executive privilege for Steve Bannon, his longtime political adviser, that would allow him to testify before the Jan. 6 committee.
Louisiana bans abortion as judge lifts temporary stay on trigger laws
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Louisiana bans abortion as judge lifts temporary stay on trigger laws
July 9 (UPI) -- Louisiana's ban on abortion went into effect Friday after a judge lifted a temporary order blocking the state's trigger laws. The court challenges by local abortion providers will be heard in another jurisdiction.
Biden reaffirms commitment to freeing Paul Whelan in call to sister
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden reaffirms commitment to freeing Paul Whelan in call to sister
July 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called Paul Whelan's sister and "reaffirmed that he is committed" to ending the former Marine's detainment in Russia "as soon as possible," the White House said in a statement.
DOJ: Oath Keepers had 'death list,' brought explosives to Washington, D.C., area
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DOJ: Oath Keepers had 'death list,' brought explosives to Washington, D.C., area
July 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said it will present evidence an Oath Keeper carried explosives to the Washington, D.C., area, while another kept a "death List" before the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, according to court papers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DOJ: Oath Keepers had 'death list,' brought explosives to Washington, D.C., area
DOJ: Oath Keepers had 'death list,' brought explosives to Washington, D.C., area
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
Pope Francis praises Japan for its commitment to peace in wake of Shinzo Abe assassination
Pope Francis praises Japan for its commitment to peace in wake of Shinzo Abe assassination
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa's 'most wanted' sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa's 'most wanted' sex offenders
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement