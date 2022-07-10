NFL free agent Duane Brown arrested on gun charge

1/2

Duane Brown, an NFL free agent formerly with the Seattle Seahawks, was arrested Saturday at the Los Angeles International Airport after allegedly having a firearm in his luggage. Photo courtesy Jeffrey Beall/ Wikimedia Commons

July 10 (UPI) -- NFL free agent and former Seattle Seahawks star Duane Brown was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport for allegedly carrying a firearm in his luggage, police confirmed Sunday. Brown, 36, was passing through standard screening at LAX Terminal 6 on Saturday when Transportation Security Administration agents found the unloaded weapon in his luggage, airport police Lt. Karla Rodriguez told NBC News and City News Service. Advertisement

His arrest was initially reported by the online news site TMZ. Video footage published by site reportedly shows Brown being escorted from the terminal to a marked police car outside while in handcuffs.

Los Angeles County Jail records reviewed by United Press International show that Brown was arrested around 3:08 p.m. on Saturday and was released just hours later on a $10,000 bond.

RELATED Las Vegas Raiders cut CB Damon Arnette after controversial video

The All-Pro left tackle is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 3, though his charges were not listed, the jail records show. TMZ reported that Brown was charged with possession of a concealed firearm.

The athlete played college football for Virginia Tech before he was drafted by the Houston Texans as the No. 26 pick in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

He started in all 16 games as a rookie for the Texans during the 2008 season and was granted a six-year extension worth $53.4 million in 2012.

Brown later was traded to the Seahawks in the middle of the 2017 NFL season, and he signed a three-year contract with the team worth $36.5 million in 2018.

The Seahawks let his contract expire at the end of last season and he is considered one of the top free agents in the league.