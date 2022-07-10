Advertisement
July 10, 2022 / 11:30 PM

NYPD: 15-year-old charged in stabbing death on subway platform

By Darryl Coote
NYPD: 15-year-old charged in stabbing death on subway platform
Jason Wilcox, NYPD's transit chief, told reporters that a 14-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon on a Manhattan subway platform. Image courtesy of NYPD News/Twitter

July 10 (UPI) -- Police in New York City on Sunday arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with murder for killing a 14-year-old in a fight that occurred a day earlier on a Manhattan subway platform.

The 15-year-old has also been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, NYPD police said.

"We thank NYPD detectives, with whom we cooperated, for the rapid arrest of a suspect," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a Sunday statement.

Police have identified the victim as Yonkers resident Ethan Reyes.

RELATED Man sought in shooting death of mom pushing baby stroller arrested in NYC

Jason Wilcox, NYPD's transit chief, told reporters in a press briefing that officers were called to the 137 Street and Broadway train station for a fight at about 3 p.m. Saturday.

On arrival, the officers found Reyes bleeding from his stomach, Wilcox said, adding the victim was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:34 p.m.

Preliminary information showed that the two teens knew one another and that "a fight or dispute" had begun on the street but continued onto the subway platform "where an altercation occurred," Wilcox said. A knife and a what appeared to be the shaft of a broom stick were found at the scene.

Footage of the incident was retrieved from surveillance cameras, and a description of a suspect was disseminated to responding officers who stopped and took into custody an individual who was bleeding from his back and abdomen, Wilcox said.

The person was then transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

It is unclear if this person was the one charged with Reyes' death, but Wilcox told reporters that no other suspects were being sought.

RELATED Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death

While the motive behind the stabbing was unknown, Wilcox said they do not believe it was the result of a random attack.

