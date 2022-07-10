Advertisement
U.S. News
July 10, 2022 / 10:25 PM

Sen. Chuck Schumer tests COVID-19 positive

By Darryl Coote
Sen. Chuck Schumer tests COVID-19 positive
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, has tested positive for COVID-19. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesman said Sunday evening.

The New York senator's infection was confirmed by a test he took as part of his regular testing regime, his spokesman, Justin Goodman, said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The Leader is fully vaccinated and double boosted, and has very mild symptoms," Goodman said. "He greatly appreciates the protection the vaccine has provided him and encourages everyone to test regularly and get vaccinated and boosted."

According to Goodman, Schumer, 71, will follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and quarantine a week, during which he will work remotely.

RELATED Pope Francis to resume pilgrimages in September after COVID-19 no-travel period

"Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he's not physically in the Capitol, through victual meetings and his trademark flip phone, he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near-constant contact with his colleagues," Goodman said.

The announcement comes as the Senate is set to resume Monday following its two-week Independence Day recess.

The positive test result also makes him the latest U.S. politician and official to be sicken by the pandemic in recent months with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. and Vice President Kamala Harris falling ill to the virus as well as Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, among others.

Advertisement

Last month also saw several positive tests, including from Rep. Maine Waters, D-Calif., and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert.

According to a map of the virus by Johns Hopkins University, the United States leads the world in infections and deaths with more than 88 million infections and more than 1 million deaths.

RELATED Louisiana bans abortion as judge lifts temporary stay on trigger laws

Read More

First funerals held for victims of July 4 parade shooting

Latest Headlines

California Washburn Fire grows to 1,591 acres as firefighters protect sequoias
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California Washburn Fire grows to 1,591 acres as firefighters protect sequoias
July 10 (UPI) -- The 1,591-acre Washburn Fire is threatening giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park, fire officials said Sunday.
NFL free agent Duane Brown arrested on gun charge
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NFL free agent Duane Brown arrested on gun charge
July 10 (UPI) -- Duane Brown, an NFL free agent who formerly played for the Seattle Seahawks, was arrested Saturday at the Los Angeles International Airport after he allegedly tried to go through security with a firearm in his bag.
Pregnant woman ticketed in HOV lane says fetus should count as passenger
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Pregnant woman ticketed in HOV lane says fetus should count as passenger
July 10 (UPI) -- A pregnant woman ticketed for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane in Texas says her fetus should count as a second passenger, citing the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
Jan. 6: Cipollone testimony 'reinforced' reports of Trump misconduct; Bannon to testify
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Jan. 6: Cipollone testimony 'reinforced' reports of Trump misconduct; Bannon to testify
July 10 (UPI) -- Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone reinforced reports of former President Donald Trump's misconduct in testimony before the Jan. 6 House committee, a spokesman said.
Severe pattern to continue in weather-weary North Central U.S.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Severe pattern to continue in weather-weary North Central U.S.
More rounds of intense thunderstorms will pelt the Northern Plains region of the United States on Sunday, forecasters said, continuing a recent pattern.
Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings
July 10 (UPI) -- A massive fire engulfed the historic Veranda House Hotel on Nantucket Island in Massachusetts on Saturday and spread to several other buildings, officials said.
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
U.S. News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
July 9 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX has announced its new Starlink Maritime service to provide satellite internet to yachts and oil rigs for $5,000 per month.
Amber Heard seeks mistrial after Johnny Depp defamation verdict over alleged juror mishap
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Amber Heard seeks mistrial after Johnny Depp defamation verdict over alleged juror mishap
July 9 (UPI) -- Amber Heard is seeking a mistrial after a jury in Fairfax County, Va., ruled largely in favor of her ex-husband Johnny Depp during their highly publicized defamation trial.
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
July 9 (UPI) -- A group of seven young people believed to be teenagers was caught on surveillance footage beating a 72-year-old man to death in Philadelphia last month, the Philadelphia Police Department said Friday.
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa's 'most wanted' sex offenders
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa's 'most wanted' sex offenders
July 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested 13 of the "most wanted" sex offenders in Iowa amid an initiative to combat child exploitation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Probe underway after fire blankets Rome in cloud of thick, toxic smoke
Probe underway after fire blankets Rome in cloud of thick, toxic smoke
Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings
Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings
Jan. 6: Cipollone testimony 'reinforced' reports of Trump misconduct; Bannon to testify
Jan. 6: Cipollone testimony 'reinforced' reports of Trump misconduct; Bannon to testify
NFL free agent Duane Brown arrested on gun charge
NFL free agent Duane Brown arrested on gun charge
Pregnant woman ticketed in HOV lane says fetus should count as passenger
Pregnant woman ticketed in HOV lane says fetus should count as passenger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement