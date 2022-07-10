Sen. Chuck Schumer tests COVID-19 positive

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, has tested positive for COVID-19. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesman said Sunday evening. The New York senator's infection was confirmed by a test he took as part of his regular testing regime, his spokesman, Justin Goodman, said in a statement. Advertisement

"The Leader is fully vaccinated and double boosted, and has very mild symptoms," Goodman said. "He greatly appreciates the protection the vaccine has provided him and encourages everyone to test regularly and get vaccinated and boosted."

According to Goodman, Schumer, 71, will follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and quarantine a week, during which he will work remotely.

"Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he's not physically in the Capitol, through victual meetings and his trademark flip phone, he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near-constant contact with his colleagues," Goodman said.

The announcement comes as the Senate is set to resume Monday following its two-week Independence Day recess.

The positive test result also makes him the latest U.S. politician and official to be sicken by the pandemic in recent months with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. and Vice President Kamala Harris falling ill to the virus as well as Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, among others.

Last month also saw several positive tests, including from Rep. Maine Waters, D-Calif., and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert.

According to a map of the virus by Johns Hopkins University, the United States leads the world in infections and deaths with more than 88 million infections and more than 1 million deaths.

