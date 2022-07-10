Advertisement
U.S. News
July 10, 2022 / 4:30 PM

California Washburn Fire grows to 1,591 acres as firefighters protect sequoias

By Daniel Uria
California Washburn Fire grows to 1,591 acres as firefighters protect sequoias
The 1,591-acre Washburn Fire is threatening giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park, fire officials said Sunday. Photo courtesy InciWeb

July 10 (UPI) -- Fire crews in California are fighting Sunday to protect giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park from a raging wildfire.

The Washburn Fire, which was first reported near the Washburn Trail in the Mariposa Grove area of the park on Thursday, has grown to 1,591 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday morning, according to the National Park Service.

Advertisement

Officials said the fire was active overnight, growing by 50% from Saturday evening as firefighters assigned "significant importance" to protecting the giant sequoias from the impacts of the fire.

"The Park Service and firefighters are proactively protecting the Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias," the Park Service said. "While structure warp is not being used on the sequoias themselves, additional methods are being used including the removal of heavy and fine fuels around the trees and deploying ground-based sprinkler systems to increase humidity near the trees."

RELATED Severe pattern to continue in weather-weary North Central U.S.

The fire is burning in "difficult terrain" where dead trees from 2013-2015 have provided fuel to the blaze, officials said.

Nancy Philipe, a fire information spokesperson for Yosemite National Park told the Fresno Bee that the blaze is expected to grow at a moderate pace while rising temperatures create difficult conditions for firefighters.

Advertisement

"Today the weather is going to be hotter and drier," Philipe said. "That dries out the fuels and makes it easier for the fire to spread."

RELATED Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings

The majority of Yosemite National Park remains open amid the blaze but Philipe said air quality in the park is considered "unhealthy" due to smoke from the blaze.

However, Mariposa Grove, near the southern entrance to the park was closed and mandatory evacuation orders were in place for the community of Wawona.

RELATED Pilot makes emergency landing on winding North Carolina highway

Latest Headlines

NFL star free agent Duane Brown arrested on gun charge
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NFL star free agent Duane Brown arrested on gun charge
July 10 (UPI) -- Duane Brown, an NFL free agent who formerly played for the Seattle Seahawks, was arrested Saturday at the Los Angeles International Airport after he allegedly tried to go through security with a firearm in his bag.
Pregnant woman ticketed in HOV lane says fetus should count as passenger
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pregnant woman ticketed in HOV lane says fetus should count as passenger
July 10 (UPI) -- A pregnant woman ticketed for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane in Texas says her fetus should count as a second passenger, citing the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
Jan. 6: Cipollone testimony 'reinforced' reports of Trump misconduct; Bannon to testify
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jan. 6: Cipollone testimony 'reinforced' reports of Trump misconduct; Bannon to testify
July 10 (UPI) -- Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone reinforced reports of former President Donald Trump's misconduct in testimony before the Jan. 6 House committee, a spokesman said.
Severe pattern to continue in weather-weary North Central U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Severe pattern to continue in weather-weary North Central U.S.
More rounds of intense thunderstorms will pelt the Northern Plains region of the United States on Sunday, forecasters said, continuing a recent pattern.
Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings
July 10 (UPI) -- A massive fire engulfed the historic Veranda House Hotel on Nantucket Island in Massachusetts on Saturday and spread to several other buildings, officials said.
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
July 9 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX has announced its new Starlink Maritime service to provide satellite internet to yachts and oil rigs for $5,000 per month.
Amber Heard seeks mistrial after Johnny Depp defamation verdict over alleged juror mishap
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Amber Heard seeks mistrial after Johnny Depp defamation verdict over alleged juror mishap
July 9 (UPI) -- Amber Heard is seeking a mistrial after a jury in Fairfax County, Va., ruled largely in favor of her ex-husband Johnny Depp during their highly publicized defamation trial.
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
July 9 (UPI) -- A group of seven young people believed to be teenagers was caught on surveillance footage beating a 72-year-old man to death in Philadelphia last month, the Philadelphia Police Department said Friday.
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa's 'most wanted' sex offenders
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa's 'most wanted' sex offenders
July 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested 13 of the "most wanted" sex offenders in Iowa amid an initiative to combat child exploitation.
Women's March protesters rally outside White House for abortion rights
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Women's March protesters rally outside White House for abortion rights
July 9 (UPI) -- Hundreds of protesters with the Women's March group rallied outside of the White House on Saturday to pressure President Joe Biden to take executive action to protect abortion rights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
Probe underway after fire blankets Rome in cloud of thick, toxic smoke
Probe underway after fire blankets Rome in cloud of thick, toxic smoke
Pope Francis praises Japan for its commitment to peace in wake of Shinzo Abe assassination
Pope Francis praises Japan for its commitment to peace in wake of Shinzo Abe assassination
Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings
Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement