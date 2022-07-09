Advertisement
July 9, 2022 / 2:04 PM

Trump considers Bannon executive privilege waiver, reports say

By Adam Schrader
Former White House adviser Steve Bannon gives a thumbs up to a supporter as he departs Federal Court in Washington, D.C., in November 2021. Bannon was indicted for contempt of Congress for refusing to appear before the commission investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is considering waiving a claim of executive privilege for Steve Bannon, his longtime political adviser, that would allow him to testify before the U.S. House committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Bannon, who was first subpoenaed by the committee in September 2021, has pleaded not guilty to criminal contempt charges filed against him in November for failing to comply with the congressional subpoena. He is expected to face trial this month.

Trump is considering penning a letter to Bannon acknowledging that his former chief strategist had been granted executive privilege when he was first subpoenaed to be used in his defense if Bannon can reach a deal on the terms of a potential appearance before the panel, the Washington Post reported.

However, federal prosecutors don't believe Bannon was shielded from the congressional subpoena by executive privilege, CNN reported while confirming that Trump was weighing whether to write the letter.

RELATED DOJ: Oath Keepers had 'death list,' brought explosives to Washington, D.C., area

It remains unclear what impact the letter would have on Bannon's trial for the contempt charges. He faces a sentence of up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 if convicted.

Some of the former president's advisers have been trying to convince Trump not to send the letter, the Washington Post reported.

Bannon left the White House in August 2017 but was an outspoken supporter of false claims that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election because of voter fraud -- and was a private citizen at the time of the insurrection at the Capitol when he said on his podcast that "all hell is going to break loose."

RELATED Michigan gubernatorial candidate pleads not guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 riots

"We believe Mr. Bannon has information valuable to our probe. He was deeply involved in the so-called 'stop the steal' campaign," Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, the committee's chairman, said in October.

"He was reportedly in a war room meeting the day before the riot and had been pressing the former President to try to stop the counting of the electoral college ballots."

Bannon was previously given a full pardon by Trump after he was charged with fraud for a scheme in which he and three others were accused of stealing millions from donors seeking to help fund Trump's border wall.

RELATED N.Y. finds Trump organization appraiser in contempt, fines $10,000 daily

Latest Headlines

Louisiana bans abortion as judge lifts temporary stay on trigger laws
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Louisiana bans abortion as judge lifts temporary stay on trigger laws
July 9 (UPI) -- Louisiana's ban on abortion went into effect Friday after a judge lifted a temporary order blocking the state's trigger laws. The court challenges by local abortion providers will be heard in another jurisdiction.
Biden reaffirms commitment to freeing Paul Whelan in call to sister
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden reaffirms commitment to freeing Paul Whelan in call to sister
July 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called Paul Whelan's sister and "reaffirmed that he is committed" to ending the former Marine's detainment in Russia "as soon as possible," the White House said in a statement.
DOJ: Oath Keepers had 'death list,' brought explosives to Washington, D.C., area
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ: Oath Keepers had 'death list,' brought explosives to Washington, D.C., area
July 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said it will present evidence an Oath Keeper carried explosives to the Washington, D.C., area, while another kept a "death List" before the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, according to court papers.
First funerals held for victims of July 4 parade shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
First funerals held for victims of July 4 parade shooting
July 9 (UPI) -- The first funerals were held for victims of the July 4th shooting that killed seven people and injured dozens of others in Highland Park, north of Chicago.
Elon Musk files notice to exit $44 billion Twitter purchase deal
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Elon Musk files notice to exit $44 billion Twitter purchase deal
July 8 (UPI) -- Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk indicated Friday he is seeking to call off his proposed $44 billion deal to buy the Twitter social media platform. 
VP Harris meets with legislators from states with imperiled abortion access
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
VP Harris meets with legislators from states with imperiled abortion access
July 8 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday met with a contingent of legislators from five states where abortion rights are most imperiled in the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
Pilot makes emergency landing on winding North Carolina highway
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Pilot makes emergency landing on winding North Carolina highway
A pilot in North Carolina made a daring emergency landing on a highway in Swain County with numerous cars Sunday, successfully weaving through traffic and slowing down the engine until the plane came to a complete stop.
South Carolina latest state to record monkeypox infections
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
South Carolina latest state to record monkeypox infections
July 8 (UPI) -- South Carolina on Friday joined a growing list of U.S. states reporting cases of monkeypox, which had reached 700 infections nationwide, according to federal health officials.
Uvalde mayor disputes report that police missed opportunity to shoot gunman
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Uvalde mayor disputes report that police missed opportunity to shoot gunman
July 8 (UPI) -- The mayor of Uvalde, Texas on Friday denied a report that a city police officer had a chance to shoot the gunman who killed 19 kids and two teachers inside Robb Elementary School last month before he entered the school.
Report: Border horse patrol didn't hit migrants with reins, but behaved dangerously
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Report: Border horse patrol didn't hit migrants with reins, but behaved dangerously
July 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Friday said an investigation into U.S. Border Patrol's Horse Patrol Unit in Del Rio Texas found they did not strike any migrants with horse reins, but the unit did behave dangerously.
