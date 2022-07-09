Advertisement
U.S. News
July 9, 2022 / 6:55 PM

SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs

By Adam Schrader
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
Elon Musk’s SpaceX has announced its new Starlink Maritime service to provide satellite internet to yachts and oil rigs for $5,000 per month. Photo courtesy SpaceX/Twitter

July 9 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX has announced its new Starlink Maritime service to provide satellite internet to yachts and oil rigs for $5,000 per month.

Starlink Maritime on its website advertises low-latency connection with download speeds of up to 350 megabytes-per-second while at sea, boasting that users can "connect from the most remote waters in the world."

Advertisement

The company said that the Starlink Maritime hardware costs $10,000 for two high-performance terminals but "demands minimal above-deck space." SpaceX added that the service can be paused at any time.

"It's dual, high-performance terminals which are important for maintaining the connection in choppy seas and heavy storms," Musk, the company's CEO, said in a tweet Thursday while responding to criticism that the service is priced much higher than residential Starlink internet.

RELATED SpaceX ties record for reused Falcon 9 rocket on 50th Starlink launch

"Still obviously premium pricing, but way cheaper and faster than alternatives."

Musk alleged that SpaceX was paying $150,000 month "for a much worse connection" to its ships and added that "being ruggedized for relentless salt spray and extreme winds and storms in deep ocean is not easy" while justifying the prices.

Starlink's residential and RV hardware costs $599 with monthly service costs of $110 for homes and $135 for RVs.

Advertisement

Legal documents provided by Starlink show that maritime users can expect worse latency, or the amount of time it takes for data to travel between the sender and receiver, than other users.

"Stated speeds and uninterrupted use of Services are not guaranteed," the fine print reads.

"Actual speeds will likely be lower than the maximum speeds during times of high usage. Starlink may temporarily reduce speeds if our network is congested."

RELATED Tesla workers file new suit alleging racial discrimination

Read More

Elon Musk files notice to exit $44 billion Twitter purchase deal

Latest Headlines

Amber Heard seeks mistrial after Johnny Depp defamation verdict over alleged juror mishap
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amber Heard seeks mistrial after Johnny Depp defamation verdict over alleged juror mishap
July 9 (UPI) -- Amber Heard is seeking a mistrial after a jury in Fairfax County, Va., ruled largely in favor of her ex-husband Johnny Depp during their highly publicized defamation trial.
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
July 9 (UPI) -- A group of seven young people believed to be teenagers was caught on surveillance footage beating a 72-year-old man to death in Philadelphia last month, the Philadelphia Police Department said Friday.
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa's 'most wanted' sex offenders
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa's 'most wanted' sex offenders
July 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested 13 of the "most wanted" sex offenders in Iowa amid an initiative to combat child exploitation.
Women's March protesters rally outside White House for abortion rights
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Women's March protesters rally outside White House for abortion rights
July 9 (UPI) -- Hundreds of protesters with the Women's March group rallied outside of the White House on Saturday to pressure President Joe Biden to take executive action to protect abortion rights.
Trump considers Bannon executive privilege waiver, reports say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump considers Bannon executive privilege waiver, reports say
July 9 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is considering waiving a claim of executive privilege for Steve Bannon, his longtime political adviser, that would allow him to testify before the Jan. 6 committee.
Louisiana bans abortion as judge lifts temporary stay on trigger laws
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Louisiana bans abortion as judge lifts temporary stay on trigger laws
July 9 (UPI) -- Louisiana's ban on abortion went into effect Friday after a judge lifted a temporary order blocking the state's trigger laws. The court challenges by local abortion providers will be heard in another jurisdiction.
Biden reaffirms commitment to freeing Paul Whelan in call to sister
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden reaffirms commitment to freeing Paul Whelan in call to sister
July 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called Paul Whelan's sister and "reaffirmed that he is committed" to ending the former Marine's detainment in Russia "as soon as possible," the White House said in a statement.
DOJ: Oath Keepers had 'death list,' brought explosives to Washington, D.C., area
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DOJ: Oath Keepers had 'death list,' brought explosives to Washington, D.C., area
July 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said it will present evidence an Oath Keeper carried explosives to the Washington, D.C., area, while another kept a "death List" before the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, according to court papers.
First funerals held for victims of July 4 parade shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
First funerals held for victims of July 4 parade shooting
July 9 (UPI) -- The first funerals were held for victims of the July 4th shooting that killed seven people and injured dozens of others in Highland Park, north of Chicago.
Elon Musk files notice to exit $44 billion Twitter purchase deal
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Elon Musk files notice to exit $44 billion Twitter purchase deal
July 8 (UPI) -- Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk indicated Friday he is seeking to call off his proposed $44 billion deal to buy the Twitter social media platform. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DOJ: Oath Keepers had 'death list,' brought explosives to Washington, D.C., area
DOJ: Oath Keepers had 'death list,' brought explosives to Washington, D.C., area
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
Elon Musk files notice to exit $44 billion Twitter purchase deal
Elon Musk files notice to exit $44 billion Twitter purchase deal
Sri Lankan president, prime minster to resign amid protests
Sri Lankan president, prime minster to resign amid protests
FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement