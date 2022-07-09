Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death

A teenage girl can be seen carrying a traffic cone above her head as she chases after James Lambert, who died in Philadelphia after he was pummeled by a group of seven teenagers. Photo courtesy Philadelphia Police Department

July 9 (UPI) -- A group of seven young people believed to be teenagers was caught on surveillance footage beating a 72-year-old man to death in Philadelphia last month, the Philadelphia Police Department said Friday. Police officials released the video Friday seeking help from the public in identifying the teenagers and announced a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Advertisement

James Lambert, 72, was walking across Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 2:38 a.m. on June 24 when he was pummeled by the gang of teens, describes as three Black females and four Black males. The victim was not named by police but identified as Lambert by WCAU-TV.

The black-and-white video shows the teens chasing Lambert as the first teen to hit him swings a large traffic cone, knocking him to the ground.

One of the teen girls then picks up the traffic cone with both hands and slams it down onto Lambert. The teens are seen laughing as Lambert gets up and tries to flee.

The same teen girl then picks the cone back up before chasing Lambert out of the frame of the surveillance camera.

"The teens struck the victim several times with objects, knocking the victim to the ground causing injuries to his head," police officials said. "The victim was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries the following day."

The clothing the teens were wearing can be seen in additional surveillance footage recorded in color after the incident to assist the public with helping police identify members of the group.

Data from the Philadelphia Police Department shows that there have been 280 homicide victims in the City of Brotherly Love so far this year, down from 291 by the same time last year.

