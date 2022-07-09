First funerals held for victims of July 4 parade shooting

The first funerals were held for the victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill. that killed seven people and injured 46 others. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

July 9 (UPI) -- The first funerals were held for victims of the July 4th parade shooting that killed seven people and injured dozens of others in Highland Park, near Chicago, as police reports detail domestic disputes between the shooter's parents. Jacquelyn "Jacki" Sundheim, 63, and Steve Straus, 88, both of Highland Park, were the first to be laid to rest Friday after a gunman opened fire on the local parade. There was also a visitation for Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78. Advertisement

Four other people were killed, including Katherine Goldstein, 64, Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, and Irina McCarthy, 35, and her husband Kevin McCarthy, 37, who left behind a 2-year-old son.

Hundreds of mourners gathered Friday at North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe, where Sundheim had taught preschool for decades.

"We should not have to be here today. There is nothing, not one single thing that makes us being brought together to mourn Jacki acceptable," Rabbi Wendi Geffen said. "We are horrified. We are enraged, sickened, aggrieved, inconsolable for the terror that has befallen us and robbed us of Jacki."

Sundheim is survived by her husband Bruce and their daughter Leah who also addressed the mourners.

"I want each of you to take that fear, that sadness and that rage and I need it to let it fuel you," she said. "Let it remind you to find joy in little things and treasure the big things. I want you to use this horrible, overwhelming hurt and turn it into a drive to help heal our world and our community."

A few miles south in Evanston, a second memorial was held for Straus. The service at the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation followed a private burial, where "2001: A Space Odyssey" was played as his casket was lowered into the ground.

The 88-year-old, who had not retired, still commuted five days a week to his stockbroker office.

"This was not the way that we though Steve would or should ever be on the cover of The New York Times," Rabbi Rachel Weiss said during the service. "It would be more like Steve to be in the book review section because he read them all. But now he joins a very difficult group, as do we all, whom death through trauma and terror and hatred has touched."

Straus is survived by his wife Linda and two sons, Peter and Jonathan, who said he went to the parade every year.

"Just thinking about what a good, giving, loving person he was, it just makes the cruelty and the horror of his death just that much harder to take," Jonathan said.

Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, was visiting family from Morelos, Mexico when he was killed. Family members and mourners gathered for a visitation at Iglesia Evangelica Bautista Emanuel church in Waukegan.

Toledo-Zaragoza, who was a grandfather and great-grandfather, had planned to spend three months in the Chicago area to visit family after COVID-19 had delayed the trip.

"Today Nicolas is our guardian angel," his granddaughter Xochil Toledo wrote about him. "We ask you to please keep our family and all the families of this horrible tragedy in your prayers and stay strong as a community."

Robert Crimo III, 22, is facing seven charges of first-degree murder in connection with the mass shooting. Investigators said he opened fire on the parade from the rooftop of a nearby building. On Wednesday, Crimo confessed and was ordered held without bond.

Police reports show officers were called to the Crimo home for at least a dozen domestic disputes between the elder Bob Crimo and his wife, before the couple separated. Officers also took away a collection of knives in 2018 after Bobby, then 18 years-old, threatened to "kill everyone."

Bob Crimo was a well-known figure in Highland Park. He had run a convenience store franchise before opening Bob's Pantry and Deli in 2008 and even ran for mayor several years ago.

The elder Crimo has faced scrutiny for sponsoring a permit that allowed his son to buy firearms before he turned 21, including the gun he used in the shooting. Bob Crimo told the New York Post he was not responsible for his son's actions.

"I've been here my whole life, and I'm gonna stay here, hold my head up high, because I didn't do anything wrong," he said.

Besides domestic disputes at home, Bob Crimo and his wife, Denise Pesina, who are facing foreclosure proceedings, were also seen having heated arguments in public.

"I remember thinking, if that's the public arguments, I can only imagine the private ones," one friend said.