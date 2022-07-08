Watch Live
President Joe Biden unveils executive order to protect access to abortion, reproductive healthcare
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 8, 2022 / 11:08 AM

Wisconsin Supreme Court rules absentee voter drop boxes are illegal

By Doug Cunningham
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules absentee voter drop boxes are illegal
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the Wisconsin presidential primary election in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 7, 2020. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Friday that absentee voter drop boxes approved by the Wisconsin Elections Commission to make voting easier are illegal. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

July 8 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday ruled 4-3 that absentee voter drop boxes created by memos from the Wisconsin Elections Commission are illegal because the memos "are inconsistent with state law."

"WEC's memos conflict with these statutory requirements by advising that individuals other than the voter may return the voter's ballot to the municipal clerk, that unstaffed drop boxes are permissible, and that drop boxes may be located at places other than the municipal clerk's office or alternate sites," the ruling said.

Advertisement

The case was brought by two Wisconsin voters who sued the Wisconsin Election Commission.

The court ruling said unstaffed absentee voter drop boxes don't meet a state legal requirement "that the voter deliver his or her ballot to the municipal clerk or an authorized representative of the clerk. The 'in person' interaction the statutes require is absent when a ballot is delivered to an unstaffed drop box."

RELATED U.S. Supreme Court rules against Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' district map

In her dissent from the majority ruling, Wisconsin Justice Ann Walsh Bradley said, "A ballot drop box is a simple and perfectly legal solution to make voting easier, especially in the midst of a global pandemic. But it is apparently a bridge too far for a majority of this court, which once again rejects a practice that would expand voter participation."

Advertisement

Bradley disputed the majority's opinion that drop boxes do not meet statutory requirements because they don't deliver the ballots to the municipal clerk.

"A drop box is set up by the municipal clerk, maintained by the municipal clerk, and emptied by the municipal clerk. This is true even if the drop box is located somewhere other than within the municipal clerk's office," Bradley wrote in her dissent.

RELATED Wisconsin Supreme Court lets ban on ballot drop boxes stand in April

But the majority ruled the WEC documents creating the absentee voter drop boxes were illegal.

"We hold the documents are invalid because ballot drop boxes are illegal under Wisconsin statutes. An absentee ballot must be returned by mail or the voter must personally deliver it to the municipal clerk at the clerk's office or a designated alternate site," the majority opinion said.

RELATED Federal court rejects Trump's Wisconsin election challenge

Latest Headlines

Report: U.S. economy creates 372,000 jobs in June
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report: U.S. economy creates 372,000 jobs in June
July 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy created 372,000 jobs in June, according to a Labor Department report released Friday, beating Wall Street predictions despite slowing growth.
Biden to sign order protecting access to abortions, other reproductive healthcare
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to sign order protecting access to abortions, other reproductive healthcare
July 8 (UPI) -- Facing pressure from Democrats and much of the American public, President Biden will issue an executive order on Friday to protect access to abortion and mitigate the effect of the Supreme Court´s controversial ruling.
U.S. charges 2 DHS employees with aiding Chinese espionage campaign
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. charges 2 DHS employees with aiding Chinese espionage campaign
July 8 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Brooklyn has charged two men connected to the Department of Homeland Security for their involvement in a scheme organized by Beijing to spy on and harass pro-democracy activists in the United Stat
BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients
SALT LAKE CITY, July 8 (UPI) -- A decision by Brigham Young University to stop providing gender-affirming services to transgender clients at its speech-language clinic has sparked an accreditation review and a debate over whether the move was ethical.
Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will produce insulin
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will produce insulin
July 7 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state will begin producing its own insulin in an effort to reduce the cost of the life-saving medication.
FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
July 7 (UPI) -- The FCC on Thursday said it has ordered major voice carriers to stop delivering robocalls seeking personal information from consumers by claiming their auto insurance or warranty has expired.
Haitian charged in U.S. for kidnapping 17 missionaries
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Haitian charged in U.S. for kidnapping 17 missionaries
July 7 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged a Haitian gang member in connection with the armed kidnapping of 17 missionaries in the Caribbean country last fall.
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years on federal charges
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years on federal charges
July 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis, Minn., police officer Derek Chauvin on Thursday to more than 20 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights when he killed him in 2020.
GameStop fires CFO, announces layoffs
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
GameStop fires CFO, announces layoffs
July 7 (UPI) -- GameStop on Thursday fired CFO Michael Recupero while also announcing a wave of layoffs in an internal memo to employees.
Michigan gubernatorial candidate pleads not guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Michigan gubernatorial candidate pleads not guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 riots
July 7 (UPI) -- Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
American Airlines to pay pilots triple to fill open routes
American Airlines to pay pilots triple to fill open routes
Earthquake near U.S.-Mexico border shakes San Diego area
Earthquake near U.S.-Mexico border shakes San Diego area
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot dead during campaign speech; suspect arrested
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot dead during campaign speech; suspect arrested
Russia targets anti-missile systems in Ukraine, more control in Donbas
Russia targets anti-missile systems in Ukraine, more control in Donbas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement