Wisconsin Supreme Court rules absentee voter drop boxes are illegal

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the Wisconsin presidential primary election in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 7, 2020. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Friday that absentee voter drop boxes approved by the Wisconsin Elections Commission to make voting easier are illegal. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

July 8 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday ruled 4-3 that absentee voter drop boxes created by memos from the Wisconsin Elections Commission are illegal because the memos "are inconsistent with state law." "WEC's memos conflict with these statutory requirements by advising that individuals other than the voter may return the voter's ballot to the municipal clerk, that unstaffed drop boxes are permissible, and that drop boxes may be located at places other than the municipal clerk's office or alternate sites," the ruling said. Advertisement

The case was brought by two Wisconsin voters who sued the Wisconsin Election Commission.

The court ruling said unstaffed absentee voter drop boxes don't meet a state legal requirement "that the voter deliver his or her ballot to the municipal clerk or an authorized representative of the clerk. The 'in person' interaction the statutes require is absent when a ballot is delivered to an unstaffed drop box."

In her dissent from the majority ruling, Wisconsin Justice Ann Walsh Bradley said, "A ballot drop box is a simple and perfectly legal solution to make voting easier, especially in the midst of a global pandemic. But it is apparently a bridge too far for a majority of this court, which once again rejects a practice that would expand voter participation."

Bradley disputed the majority's opinion that drop boxes do not meet statutory requirements because they don't deliver the ballots to the municipal clerk.

"A drop box is set up by the municipal clerk, maintained by the municipal clerk, and emptied by the municipal clerk. This is true even if the drop box is located somewhere other than within the municipal clerk's office," Bradley wrote in her dissent.

But the majority ruled the WEC documents creating the absentee voter drop boxes were illegal.

"We hold the documents are invalid because ballot drop boxes are illegal under Wisconsin statutes. An absentee ballot must be returned by mail or the voter must personally deliver it to the municipal clerk at the clerk's office or a designated alternate site," the majority opinion said.