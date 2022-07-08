Ford recalls 2020-22 Escapes, Mavericks, Corsairs for fire hazard

Ford Motor Company Friday announced a recall of certain 2020-2022 Escape, Maverick and Corsair vehicles for possible under-hood fires. Owners will be notified Aug. 8, according to the company. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Company Friday announced recalls due to an under-hood fire hazard on certain 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 HEV/PHEV engines. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and/or fuel vapor may be released into the under hood environment and may migrate to and/or accumulate near ignition sources resulting in potential under hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke," Ford Media told UPI in a statement.

Dealers were notified Friday and owners will be notified August 8, Ford said.

Ford said dealers will fix the issue by modifying the under engine shield and active grille shutter on these vehicles.

The emailed Ford statement said isolated engine manufacturing issues have resulted in 2.5L HEV/PHEV engine failures involving engine block or oil pan breach.

The recall affects 100,689 vehicles in the United States.

Ford said there have been no injuries or accidents reported associated with the defects that caused the recall.

In a separate announcement on Friday, Ford said it has found the fix for an under hood fire recall of some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUV's.

The company said that owners of these vehicles are still advised to park them outside and away from structures until dealers can service them.

Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the battery junction box and remove the engine fan ground wire from the junction box in affected vehicles with the 800-watt cooling fan system.

For the other Navigators and Expeditions the fix is similar, but an auxiliary box with a wire jumper will be installed. Ford says 21 fires have been reported in the 2021 Expeditions and Navigators.