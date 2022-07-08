Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 8, 2022 / 3:04 PM

Reddit to launch NFT-based avatar marketplace for profile pictures

By MT Newswires

Reddit has announced that it is launching a new, non-fungible token-based avatar marketplace that allows users to purchase blockchain-based images that can be utilized as a profile picture at a fixed rate.

Furthermore, the company also said that users do not even need a cryptocurrency wallet to buy the NFTs since they can use a credit or debit card.

Advertisement

Reddit's wallet product can be used to store these NFTs. If users want to mint their avatars on-chain, Reddit has a partnership with the Ethereum-compatible blockchain known as Polygon.

The company also said it would release a total of 90 designs, with the total number of NFTs going on sale in the early-access phase being in the "tens of thousands." However, no official number has been announced.

RELATED Ex-OpenSea employee charged in first NFT insider trading case

If a user purchases one of these limited-edition NFTs, they will have the licensing rights to use them on and outside the Reddit platform as an avatar.

At the start, NFT avatars will only be available to members of the invite-only subreddit known as r/CollectibleAvatars, and the listed price will range from $9.99 to $99.99.

The design of these avatars can be mixed and matched with merchandise, which is a part of the avatar builder. The avatars will also feature a "glow" effect next to their comments within the community posts.

Advertisement

The collectible avatars will become available for everyone to buy on the avatar builder page sometime in the next few weeks.

Until then, community members will get behind-the-scenes access to posts about one-off profile pictures, access to Ask me Anything by artists and details about setting up their cryptocurrency wallet.

Copyright © 2022 MT Newswires. All rights reserved. MT Newswires does not provide investment advice. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.

Preview: Sotheby's 'Natively Digital' NFT auction

"A Single Number That Has 10,000,086 Digits" by Ryoji Ikeda is on display along with other NFT art at Sotheby's first physical exhibition of NFTs. The digital artwork goes up for auction June 10. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Small group of U.S. collectors, creators to display NFTs on Instagram North Korean hackers targeting hospitals and healthcare providers, U.S. agencies warn

Latest Headlines

Uvalde mayor disputes report that police missed opportunity to shoot gunman
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Uvalde mayor disputes report that police missed opportunity to shoot gunman
July 8 (UPI) -- The mayor of Uvalde, Texas on Friday denied a report that a city police officer had a chance to shoot the gunman who killed 19 kids and two teachers inside Robb Elementary School last month before he entered the school.
Report: Border horse patrol didn't hit migrants with reins, but behaved dangerously
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Report: Border horse patrol didn't hit migrants with reins, but behaved dangerously
July 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Friday said an investigation into U.S. Border Patrol's Horse Patrol Unit in Del Rio Texas found they did not strike any migrants with horse reins, but the unit did behave dangerously.
Ford recalls 2020-22 Escapes, Mavericks, Corsairs for fire hazard
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ford recalls 2020-22 Escapes, Mavericks, Corsairs for fire hazard
July 8 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Company Friday announced recalls due to an under-hood fire hazard on certain 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape, and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 HEV/PHEV engines.
Yosemite wildfire threatens iconic sequoias
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Yosemite wildfire threatens iconic sequoias
July 8 (UPI) -- A wildfire in California's Yosemite National Park that is burning in Mariposa Grove is threatening its iconic giant sequoia trees, according to officials.
Biden signs order to protect reproductive healthcare, calls on voters to help legalize abortion
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden signs order to protect reproductive healthcare, calls on voters to help legalize abortion
July 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a new executive order on Friday aimed at protecting access to abortion and reproductive healthcare, and called on voters to help this fall by electing lawmakers who will codify Roe vs. Wade.
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules absentee voter drop boxes are illegal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules absentee voter drop boxes are illegal
July 8 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday ruled 4-3 that absentee voter drop boxes created by memos from the Wisconsin Elections Commission are illegal because the memos "are inconsistent with state law."
Report: U.S. economy creates 372,000 jobs in June
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Report: U.S. economy creates 372,000 jobs in June
July 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy created 372,000 jobs in June, according to a Labor Department report released Friday, beating Wall Street predictions despite slowing growth.
U.S. charges 2 DHS employees with aiding Chinese espionage campaign
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. charges 2 DHS employees with aiding Chinese espionage campaign
July 8 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Brooklyn has charged two men connected to the Department of Homeland Security for their involvement in a scheme organized by Beijing to spy on and harass pro-democracy activists in the United Stat
BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients
SALT LAKE CITY, July 8 (UPI) -- A decision by Brigham Young University to stop providing gender-affirming services to transgender clients at its speech-language clinic has sparked an accreditation review and a debate over whether the move was ethical.
Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will produce insulin
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will produce insulin
July 7 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state will begin producing its own insulin in an effort to reduce the cost of the life-saving medication.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
Officer who killed Tamir Rice resigns days after being hired on new force
Officer who killed Tamir Rice resigns days after being hired on new force
Russia targets anti-missile systems in Ukraine, more control in Donbas
Russia targets anti-missile systems in Ukraine, more control in Donbas
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot dead during campaign speech; suspect arrested
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot dead during campaign speech; suspect arrested
BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients
BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement