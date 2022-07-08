VP Harris meets with legislators from states with imperiled abortion access

Vice President Kamala Harris urged state lawmakers to keep fighting for abortion access in a White House meeting on Friday. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday met with a contingent of legislators from five states where abortion rights are most imperiled in the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade. In a roundtable meeting at the White House, Harris talked with state lawmakers from Indiana, Florida, South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana, where Republican-controlled state legislatures and sitting GOP governors may soon call special sessions to pass abortion bans. Advertisement

The participants, all Democrats, included Indiana House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, incoming Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, South Dakota House Minority Whip Erin Healy, Nebraska State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks and Montana State Sen. Diane Sands.

At the meeting, Harris assured the pro-choice lawmakers of the Biden administration's "commitment to protecting access to reproductive health care" and encouraged them to "continue defending reproductive rights and freedoms at the state level."

"Women should be able to make decisions about their body," the vice president said in her opening remarks during the session, which came hours after President Joe Biden announced an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion and reproductive healthcare and called on voters to elect lawmakers who will codify Roe vs. Wade into federal law.

"The U.S. Supreme Court took away a constitutional right," Harris said, calling the Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark one of the most pressing issues facing the country.

Healy discussed South Dakota's "trigger law" and spoke of Republican Gov. Kristi Noem's plans to call a special legislation session to further tighten the state's already strict measure, including possible language targeting women who travel out of state for an abortion.

"How close to death does someone have to be before a doctor intervenes?" she asked, adding, "South Dakotans should have the freedom to travel anywhere they want in this country, no questions asked. Enforcing some kind of state border laws about who gets to leave and who doesn't paints a very grim future for America."

GiaQuinta referenced a case in which a 10-year-old girl who was raped in Ohio was forced to travel to Indiana to receive an abortion.

The minority leader cautioned that "our ability to provide life-saving health care to women may come to an end soon. Republicans have signaled a plan to limit abortion access at the end of this month."