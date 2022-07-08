Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 8, 2022 / 4:54 AM

U.S. charges 2 DHS employees with aiding Chinese espionage campaign

By Darryl Coote

July 8 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Brooklyn has charged two men connected to the Department of Homeland Security on accusations of being involved in a scheme organized by Beijing to spy on and harass pro-democracy activists in the United States.

The Justice Department identified the two men Thursday in a statement as Craig Miller, a 15-year employee with the department who is based in Minnesota, and Derrick Taylor, a retired DHS law enforcement agent currently working as a private investigator in Irvine, Calif.

Advertisement

The grand jury returned the superseding indictment Wednesday charging five people, including the two DHS employees and three others who were previously charged in March on allegations of "perpetrating a transnational repression scheme that targeted U.S. residents whose political views and actions are disfavored by the PRC government," the Justice Department said. The People's Republic of China is the official name of China.

Advertisement

"This case involves a multifaceted campaign to silence, harass, discredit and spy on U.S. residents for exercising their freedom of speech -- aided by a current federal law enforcement officer and a private investigator who provided confidential information about U.S. residents from a restricted law enforcement database, and when confronted about their improper conduct, they lied and destroyed evidence," said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York.

RELATED Michigan gubernatorial candidate pleads not guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 riots

According to court documents, Qiang "Jason" Sun, 40, of China, directed Fan "Frank" Liu, 62, of Jericho, N.Y., and Matthew Ziburis, 49, of Oyster Bay, N.Y., to discredit pro-democracy Chinese dissidents living in the United States by disseminating negative information about them.

The indictment states unnamed co-conspirators under Liu hired Taylor to obtain personal identification information on multiple Chinese citizens living in the United States. Prosecutors said Taylor then tasked two DHS officers, including Miller, to obtain passport information and photos as well as flight and immigration records on the targets from a restricted database.

On receiving that information, Taylor then shared it with Liu's co-conspirators. That information was then used by Liu, Ziburis and Sun to target and harass the U.S. residents, the court document states.

RELATED Haitian charged in U.S. for kidnapping 17 missionaries

According to the criminal complaint, Miller and Taylor also lied about their actions to the FBI and attempted to destroy evidence.

Advertisement

Prosecutors accuse Miller of deleting text messages he sent Taylor from his smartphone amid interview with the FBI, while Taylor directed an unnamed co-conspirator to not hand over evidence to the U.S. government.

"When interviewed by the FBI, Taylor falsely claimed that he obtained the records in question from a friend who was using the 'Black Dark Web' -- likely a reference to the dark web," the Justice Department said.

RELATED Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years on federal charges

Miller and Taylor have been charged with obstruction of justice while Taylor also faces charges of making a false statement to the FBI.

If convicted Taylor faces up to 25 years' imprisonment while Miller faces up to 20 years' imprisonment.

"Actions taken by the defendants -- two of which are current or former federal law enforcement officers -- demonstrate how the PRC seeks to stalk, intimidate and silence those who oppose it," Assistant Director Alan Kohler Jr. of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division said. "The FBI battles transnational repression because it is an evil in its own right, and an assault on the freedoms of an open society."

Latest Headlines

BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients
SALT LAKE CITY, July 8 (UPI) -- A decision by Brigham Young University to stop providing gender-affirming services to transgender clients at its speech-language clinic has sparked an accreditation review and a debate over whether the move was ethical.
Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will produce insulin
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will produce insulin
July 7 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state will begin producing its own insulin in an effort to reduce the cost of the life-saving medication.
FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
July 7 (UPI) -- The FCC on Thursday said it has ordered major voice carriers to stop delivering robocalls seeking personal information from consumers by claiming their auto insurance or warranty has expired.
Haitian charged in U.S. for kidnapping 17 missionaries
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Haitian charged in U.S. for kidnapping 17 missionaries
July 7 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged a Haitian gang member in connection with the armed kidnapping of 17 missionaries in the Caribbean country last fall.
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years on federal charges
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years on federal charges
July 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis, Minn., police officer Derek Chauvin on Thursday to more than 20 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights when he killed him in 2020.
GameStop fires CFO, announces layoffs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
GameStop fires CFO, announces layoffs
July 7 (UPI) -- GameStop on Thursday fired CFO Michael Recupero while also announcing a wave of layoffs in an internal memo to employees.
Michigan gubernatorial candidate pleads not guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Michigan gubernatorial candidate pleads not guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 riots
July 7 (UPI) -- Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Officer who killed Tamir Rice resigns days after being hired on new force
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Officer who killed Tamir Rice resigns days after being hired on new force
July 7 (UPI) -- The former Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 resigned from a new position at a police force in Pennsylvania on Thursday after receiving backlash over his hiring.
Secret Service Director James Murray announces retirement
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Secret Service Director James Murray announces retirement
July 7 (UPI) -- Secret Service Director James Murray announced Thursday that he will retire from his post after 27 years with the agency.
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles, Denzel Washington, 15 others
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles, Denzel Washington, 15 others
July 7 (UPI) -- Gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles, two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington and the late war hero and Sen. John McCain will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

American Airlines to pay pilots triple to fill open routes
American Airlines to pay pilots triple to fill open routes
North Korean hackers now targeting hospitals and healthcare providers, U.S. agencies warn
North Korean hackers now targeting hospitals and healthcare providers, U.S. agencies warn
Earthquake near U.S.-Mexico border shakes San Diego area
Earthquake near U.S.-Mexico border shakes San Diego area
'It's clear the lake is in trouble': Great Salt Lake reaches historic low
'It's clear the lake is in trouble': Great Salt Lake reaches historic low
Jerry Harris, ex-'Cheer' star, sentenced to 12 years for sex crimes involving minors
Jerry Harris, ex-'Cheer' star, sentenced to 12 years for sex crimes involving minors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement