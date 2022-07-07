Initial jobless claims soar over 200,000 for eighth straight week

July 7 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for unemployment insurance for the first time is on the rise with 4,000 more people applying for jobless claims last week than the week before, reaching the highest level since January, according to a new report by the Labor Department released Thursday.
Initial jobless claims reached a seasonally adjusted 235,000 for the week ending July 2, up from the revised total of 231,000 from the week before. First-time jobless filings have not been that high since the week ending Jan. 15, when 240,000 made initial applications.