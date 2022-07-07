Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 7, 2022 / 11:18 AM

House Oversight Committee invites gun company CEOs to testify

By Simon Druker
House Oversight Committee invites gun company CEOs to testify
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is inviting the CEOs of major gun manufacturers to testify in front of it, the committee’s chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney confirmed Thursday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- In the wake of a spate of shootings over the July 4 holiday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform is inviting the CEOs of major gun manufacturers to testify, the committee's chair confirmed Thursday.

New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney sent letters to the CEOs of gun manufacturers Daniel Defense, Smith & Wesson, and Sturm, Ruger & Company requesting they appear before the committee July 20.

Advertisement

The hearing that day will address the issue of gun violence in the United States and follows a June 8 committee meeting during which witnesses shared their personal experiences with gun violence, including the mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.

Lawmakers gave the CEOs until Friday to respond to the committee.

RELATED Detroit police officer, gunman killed in shooting

"I am deeply troubled that gun manufacturers continue to profit from the sale of weapons of war, including AR-15-style assault rifles that were used by a white supremacist to murder ten people in Buffalo, New York, and in the massacre of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas," Maloney, the committee's chair wrote in a statement.

Advertisement

"Just this Monday, as Americans celebrated our nation's Independence Day, a shooter used an AR-15-style rifle to kill at least seven people and wound dozens of others during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Products sold by your company have been used for decades to carry out homicides and even mass murders, yet your company has continued to market assault weapons to civilians."

Lawmakers are interested in marketing and promotional material used by the manufacturers for AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles and similar firearms. They are also seeking revenue and profit information and internal data on deaths or injuries caused by firearms they manufacture.

RELATED Illinois shooting: Robert Crimo III confesses, judge denies bond

The House Oversight Committee initially launched its investigation in late May into gun manufacturers responsible for selling assault weapons to civilians.

RELATED VP Kamala Harris calls on Congress to renew Clinton-era assault weapons ban

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Biden participates in Presidential Medal of Freedom Awards
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Watch live: Biden participates in Presidential Medal of Freedom Awards
July 7 (UPI) -- Gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles, two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington and the late war hero and Sen. John McCain will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden on Thursday.
American Airlines to pay pilots triple to fill open routes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
American Airlines to pay pilots triple to fill open routes
July 7 (UPI) -- An automated scheduling snafu at American Airlines that left thousands of flights without pilots led the carrier to offer triple pay to get the routes filled.
FAA gives $1 billion to make upgrades, repairs at 85 U.S. airports
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FAA gives $1 billion to make upgrades, repairs at 85 U.S. airports
July 7 (UPI) -- About $1 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law that was passed last fall will go to dozens of airports across the United States to make upgrades and repairs, the federal government said on Thursday.
'It's clear the lake is in trouble': Great Salt Lake reaches historic low
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'It's clear the lake is in trouble': Great Salt Lake reaches historic low
Water levels at Utah's Great Salt Lake reached a new historic low on Sunday, and officials project levels will continue to drop for the next few months.
Police: 'Hero citizen' thwarts mass shooting planned for July 4th in Richmond
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police: 'Hero citizen' thwarts mass shooting planned for July 4th in Richmond
July 7 (UPI) -- Authorities and officials in Virginia said a tip from the public resulted in the thwarting of a potential mass shooting planned for July Fourth celebrations in the city of Richmond.
Jerry Harris, ex-'Cheer' star, sentenced to 12 years for sex crimes involving minors
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Jerry Harris, ex-'Cheer' star, sentenced to 12 years for sex crimes involving minors
July 7 (UPI) -- A judge in Chicago has sentenced Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris, the former star of Netflix's docuseries "Cheer," to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to committing sex crimes involving minors.
North Carolina, Colorado governors sign executive orders to protect abortion access
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
North Carolina, Colorado governors sign executive orders to protect abortion access
July 7 (UPI) -- The Democratic governors of North Carolina and Colorado have signed executive orders to strengthen access to abortion and reproductive health services in their states.
Detroit police officer, gunman killed in shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Detroit police officer, gunman killed in shooting
July 7 (UPI) -- A Detroit police officer and a suspect were killed in a gunfight that erupted in the city's west side as law enforcement were responding to reports of a gunman indiscriminately firing an assault rifle, authorities said.
U.S. sanctions international network aiding Iran in selling petrochemicals in Asia
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. sanctions international network aiding Iran in selling petrochemicals in Asia
July 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration imposed sanctions Wednesday against an international network accused of aiding in the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products in East Asia.
FBI, MI5 warn business leaders of threat posed by Chinese espionage
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
FBI, MI5 warn business leaders of threat posed by Chinese espionage
July 6 (UPI) -- The heads of U.S. and British domestic intelligence warned business leaders on Wednesday of the threat the Chinese Communist Party poses to their interests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

American Airlines to pay pilots triple to fill open routes
American Airlines to pay pilots triple to fill open routes
Explosion damages controversial Georgia Guidestones
Explosion damages controversial Georgia Guidestones
Jerry Harris, ex-'Cheer' star, sentenced to 12 years for sex crimes involving minors
Jerry Harris, ex-'Cheer' star, sentenced to 12 years for sex crimes involving minors
North Korean hackers now targeting hospitals and healthcare providers, U.S. agencies warn
North Korean hackers now targeting hospitals and healthcare providers, U.S. agencies warn
Russian attack destroys Kharkiv university, Ukraine's Zelensky says
Russian attack destroys Kharkiv university, Ukraine's Zelensky says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement