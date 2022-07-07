House Oversight Committee invites gun company CEOs to testify

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is inviting the CEOs of major gun manufacturers to testify in front of it, the committee’s chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney confirmed Thursday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- In the wake of a spate of shootings over the July 4 holiday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform is inviting the CEOs of major gun manufacturers to testify, the committee's chair confirmed Thursday. New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney sent letters to the CEOs of gun manufacturers Daniel Defense, Smith & Wesson, and Sturm, Ruger & Company requesting they appear before the committee July 20. Advertisement

The hearing that day will address the issue of gun violence in the United States and follows a June 8 committee meeting during which witnesses shared their personal experiences with gun violence, including the mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.

Lawmakers gave the CEOs until Friday to respond to the committee.

"I am deeply troubled that gun manufacturers continue to profit from the sale of weapons of war, including AR-15-style assault rifles that were used by a white supremacist to murder ten people in Buffalo, New York, and in the massacre of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas," Maloney, the committee's chair wrote in a statement.

"Just this Monday, as Americans celebrated our nation's Independence Day, a shooter used an AR-15-style rifle to kill at least seven people and wound dozens of others during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Products sold by your company have been used for decades to carry out homicides and even mass murders, yet your company has continued to market assault weapons to civilians."

Lawmakers are interested in marketing and promotional material used by the manufacturers for AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles and similar firearms. They are also seeking revenue and profit information and internal data on deaths or injuries caused by firearms they manufacture.

The House Oversight Committee initially launched its investigation in late May into gun manufacturers responsible for selling assault weapons to civilians.