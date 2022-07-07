Georgia Guidestones demolished for safety after explosion

A bomb detonated Wednesday near the Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County destroyed a large portion of the structure, and it has since been demolished for safety reasons, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Photo by Quentin Melson/ Wikimedia

July 7 (UPI) -- The rest of the Georgia Guidestones has been demolished for safety reasons after an explosion damaged part of the 19-foot-high granite monument known as "America's Stonehenge" Investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released surveillance footage of Wednesday's explosion in a series of Twitter posts, showing a car leaving the scene. Advertisement

(3/3) For safety reasons, the structure has been completely demolished. pic.twitter.com/hrpqN2Sphr— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 6, 2022

The GBI and the Elbert County Sheriff's Office found in a preliminary investigation that "unknown individuals" detonated an explosive device that destroyed a large part of the monument in Elbert County, Ga.

No one was injured.

A motive has not been determined and no suspects have been named.

The series of four large vertical granite slabs, built in 1980, called by some "America's Stonehenge," because of their resemblance to the British monument, offered 10 principles to ensure the survival of humankind, with protecting people with fair laws and just courts, valuing truth, beauty and love among them.

The monument also contained principles that have sparked controversy, such as one calling for dropping world population below 500 million, and another for wise reproduction to improve fitness and diversity.

Some have called the Georgia Guidestones satanic, including former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor, who praised their destruction in a tweet on Wednesday.