FAA gives $1 billion to make upgrades, repairs at 85 U.S. airports

The new grants include $60 million for Denver International Airport and $50 million for the airports in Boston, Orlando, Fla., and Dulles Airport near Washington, D.C. (pictured). File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo
"Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand," Buttigieg said in a statement.
"Today's grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country."
The grants include $60 million to upgrade a terminal and luggage system at Denver International Airport and $50 million for the airports in Boston, Orlando, Fla., and Dulles Airport near Washington, D.C. The money will also build a new terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport.
Passengers walk through a terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport in in Chantilly, Va. Dulles was one of 85 U.S. airports that received grants Thursday to make repairs and upgrades. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
The airports in Philadelphia and Detroit will receive more than $40 million for improvements.
Thursday's allocation is the first of five annual rounds of grants -- at about $1 billion each -- that will be given for terminal improvement projects.
"America is a country that brought the modern aviation age to the world," Buttigieg said according to The Washington Post. "And yet around the world, in most rankings of airport quality, not one of our airports ranks among the top 25. That's something that we have to change."
The infrastructure law set aside $5 billion to go toward improving U.S. airports.