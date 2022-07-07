Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 7, 2022 / 4:06 AM

Jerry Harris, ex-'Cheer' star, sentenced to 12 years for sex crimes involving minors

By Darryl Coote

July 7 (UPI) -- A judge in Chicago has sentenced Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris, the former star of Netflix's docuseries "Cheer," to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to committing sex crimes involving minors.

Judge Manish Shah handed down the sentence Wednesday, months after the 22-year-old Naperville, Ill., resident pleaded guilty early this year to one count of receiving child pornography and one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Advertisement

Harris, who has been in jail since September 2020, faced up to 50 years in prison, but his lawyers had sought six years' imprisonment while the prosecution had asked Shah to sentence him to 15 years.

Shah also sentenced Harris to eight years of court-supervised release following the completion of his prison term.

RELATED Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will fight Fulton County subpoena

Harris had pleaded guilty in February, and admitted to paying $2,000 in 2020 to a 17-year-old boy for sexually explicit photos and videos while having also tried to entice two other minors to send him child pornography.

He also told the judge that in 2019, he had traveled to Florida from Texas in order to have sex with a 15-year-old in a public bathroom.

Advertisement

Harris' star rose after he appeared in the Netflix show "Cheer," which documented the cheerleading program at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, and premiered in January 2020.

RELATED Illinois shooting: Robert Crimo III confesses, judge denies bond

However, Harris was arrested that September after he was accused of soliciting child pornography from two 13-year-old brothers.

In December of that year, a federal grand jury in Illinois then indicted Harris on a slew of charges, including four counts of using, persuading, inducing and enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visible depiction.

He was also charged with one count each of interstate travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor, enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity and receiving and attempting to receive child pornography.

RELATED Justice Dept. investigating Texas' Operation Lone Star for alleged civil rights violations

Danielle Haynes contributed to this report.

Latest Headlines

North Carolina, Colorado governors sign executive orders to protect abortion access
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
North Carolina, Colorado governors sign executive orders to protect abortion access
July 7 (UPI) -- The Democratic governors of North Carolina and Colorado have signed executive orders to strengthen access to abortion and reproductive health services in their states.
Detroit police officer, gunman killed in shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Detroit police officer, gunman killed in shooting
July 7 (UPI) -- A Detroit police officer and a suspect were killed in a gunfight that erupted in the city's west side as law enforcement were responding to reports of a gunman indiscriminately firing an assault rifle, authorities said.
U.S. sanctions international network aiding Iran in selling petrochemicals in Asia
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. sanctions international network aiding Iran in selling petrochemicals in Asia
July 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration imposed sanctions Wednesday against an international network accused of aiding in the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products in East Asia.
FBI, MI5 warn business leaders of threat posed by Chinese espionage
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FBI, MI5 warn business leaders of threat posed by Chinese espionage
July 6 (UPI) -- The heads of U.S. and British domestic intelligence warned business leaders on Wednesday of the threat the Chinese Communist Party poses to their interests.
FDA temporarily lifts order banning Juul e-cigarettes
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FDA temporarily lifts order banning Juul e-cigarettes
July 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday temporarily lifted the ban it imposed last month on the sale of JUUl Labs Inc. products.
Illinois shooting: Robert Crimo III confesses, judge denies bond
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Illinois shooting: Robert Crimo III confesses, judge denies bond
July 6 (UPI) -- The man accused of killing seven at a Fourth of July parade near Chicago made his first court appearance on Wednesday from jail. A judge ordered him held without bond.
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield to leave role in late July
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield to leave role in late July
July 6 (UPI) -- White House communications director Kate Bedingfield will leave her role with the Biden administration in late July, the White House said Wednesday.
EPA tests underestimate 'forever chemicals' in drinking water, study says
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
EPA tests underestimate 'forever chemicals' in drinking water, study says
July 6 (UPI) -- Environmental Protection Agency tests undercount "forever chemicals," or PFAS, in drinking water, according to new analysis by The Guardian.
Federal appeals court hears arguments on legality of DACA program
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal appeals court hears arguments on legality of DACA program
July 6 (UPI) -- A three-judge federal appeals court in New Orleans heard arguments regarding the legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program Wednesday after a federal judge ordered new applications to stop last year.
Report: Uvalde officer asked permission to shoot gunman outside school but got no answer
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Report: Uvalde officer asked permission to shoot gunman outside school but got no answer
July 6 (UPI) -- The report by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center says authorities missed other opportunities to stop the gunman before he killed 19 students and two teachers in Robb Elementary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Skies turn green in South Dakota due to severe storms with rain, hail
Skies turn green in South Dakota due to severe storms with rain, hail
Officials urge evacuation for 350,000 in east Ukraine ahead of Russian assaults
Officials urge evacuation for 350,000 in east Ukraine ahead of Russian assaults
Explosion damages controversial Georgia Guidestones
Explosion damages controversial Georgia Guidestones
Education Dept. promises big changes for 'broken' federal student loan system
Education Dept. promises big changes for 'broken' federal student loan system
Russian attack destroys Kharkiv university, Ukraine's Zelensky says
Russian attack destroys Kharkiv university, Ukraine's Zelensky says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement