July 7, 2022 / 5:41 PM

House oversight committee asks gun manufacturers to testify

By Danielle Haynes
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., sent a letter to three gun manufacturers on Thursday, asking them to testify before Congress. Pool photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- The House oversight committee on Thursday invited the CEOs of three gun manufacturers to testify before the panel next week amid a recent spate of mass shootings.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the committee, asked the CEOs of Daniel Defense, LLC, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., to attend the hearing July 20. She said the hearing would focus on gun manufacturers' role in gun violence.

"I am deeply troubled that gun manufacturers continue to profit from the sale of weapons of war, including AR-15-style assault rifles that were used by a white supremacist to murder 10 people in Buffalo, New York, and in the massacre of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas," Maloney said.

"Just this Monday, as Americans celebrated our nation's Independence Day, a shooter used an AR-15-style rifle to kill at least seven people and wound dozens of others during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Products sold by your company have been used for decades to carry out homicides and even mass murders, yet your company has continued to market assault weapons to civilians."

In the most recent mass shooting, seven people were killed Monday when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop on an Independence Day parade outside Chicago.

Twenty-two people died in a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and 10 were killed at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket in May.

The recent shootings have renewed calls for the U.S. government to crack down on gun violence through stricter laws and regulations.

RELATED 2 officers shot during July 4 celebrations in Philadelphia

Last month, President Joe Biden signed a $13 billion bipartisan gun violence bill into law.

The bill includes millions of dollars for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

The measure makes changes to the process when someone age 18 to 21 goes to buy a firearm, cuts off the so-called "boyfriend loophole" and encourages states to create or enhance red flag laws.

RELATED Akron Police release new details on shooting of Jayland Walker

RELATED NYPD: Woman fatally shot in head while pushing baby in stroller

Read More

Illinois attack was one of several deadly shootings across U.S. over July 4th holiday

