Protestors and local residents gather at the George Floyd Memorial at the corner of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street, the site of the murder of George Floyd, to hear the verdict announcement following jury deliberations in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, Minn., on April 20, 2021. Chauvin is expected to be sentenced on federal charges Thursday. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge is expected to sentence former Minneapolis, Minn., police officer Derek Chauvin on Thursday for violating George Floyd's civil rights when he killed him in 2020. Chauvin pleaded guilty to the federal charges in May and is expected to be sentenced to 20 years to 25 years in prison. Advertisement

He's already serving a 22.5-year sentence on state murder charges for Floyd's death.

Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for kneeling on the back of a subdued Floyd's neck for almost 10 minutes on May 25, 2020. The incident was recorded on video by witnesses and the footage was seen worldwide. Floyd repeatedly told Chauvin that he couldn't breathe.

Floyd's death touched off months of outrage and demonstrations in Minneapolis and across the United States to call attention to police brutality.

Based on the plea deal earlier this month, Chauvin will serve the state and federal sentences concurrently.

On April 27, a Minnesota Department of Human Rights report found that the Minnesota Police Department violated the state's Human Rights Act by engaging "in a pattern or practice of race discrimination."

