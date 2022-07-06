Trending
July 6, 2022 / 9:38 AM

Biden heads for Cleveland to launch plan that will shield workers from pension cuts

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden speaks during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The president was scheduled to visit Cleveland, Ohio, on Wednesday to announce the launch of a program that will protect retirees' pensions. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden was scheduled to travel to northern Ohio on Wednesday, where he will give an update on his administration's efforts to strengthen the economy and protect retirees from cuts to their pensions.

Biden was scheduled to leave Washington, D.C., around 12:30 p.m. EDT and arrive in Cleveland around 2 p.m. There, he will visit an area high school and speak about how the American Rescue Plan is being used to protect hundreds of pension plans that affect 2 million workers and retirees.

The president is scheduled to speak at 3:15 p.m.

Biden will launch the Special Financial Assistance program, which will safeguard retirees who have faced cuts to their pensions due to investment losses. The program will allow them to receive the benefits they were originally supposed to see upon retirement.

RELATED Ongoing labor dispute shuts down London Underground after negotiations fail

"The president will join union workers and retirees and deliver remarks announcing the final rule implementing the American Rescue Plan's Special Financial Assistance program," the White House said in a statement.

"The Special Financial Assistance program will protect millions of workers in multi-employer pension plans who faced significant cuts to their benefits."

Biden will be joined in his appearance by Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Democratic Reps. Marcy Kaptur and Shontel Brown.

President Biden's visit to Cleveland on Wednesday comes at a time of high inflation, which has been driven by higher gasoline prices. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The president's visit in north Ohio comes amid high inflation and high gas prices, and will give Biden an opportunity to sell blue-collar workers on his economic agenda. Biden lost Ohio in 2020 and the battleground state is always considered to be important in presidential elections.

Two years ago, Biden lost to then-President Donald Trump in Ohio by about 500,000 votes. In 2016, Trump beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by about 450,000 votes in Ohio. Former President Barack Obama, with Biden as his running mate, won the state both times he ran in 2008 and 2012.

The visit also comes amid high tensions in the Cleveland area related to a police-involved shooting that killed 25-year-old Jayland Walker, a Black motorist who was stopped by police. Demonstrators have protested in the streets since the June 27 shooting, when Walker was shot 60 times by Akron police officers who said they believed he was armed.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wasn't sure on Tuesday if Biden would address the protests and Walker's death during his visit. Akron is located about 30 miles southeast of downtown Cleveland.

Right now, we're going to be focusing on the trip that we have planned," Jean-Pierre told reporters at the White House briefing on Tuesday. "Which is to talk about the American Rescue Plan and how to help the American public."

This week in Washington

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds her daily press briefing in the James S. Brady Room of the White House on July 5, 2022. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

