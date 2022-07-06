Illinois attack: Judge denies bond for accused killer Robert Crimo III in first court appearance

1/5

An American flag flies at half-staff on Tuesday at the scene of the July 4th parade shooting in Highland Park, Ill. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

July 6 (UPI) -- The accused shooter who killed seven people at a Fourth of July parade near Chicago made his first court appearance on Wednesday and a judge ordered that he be held in jail without bond. Robert Crimo III was arrested late on Monday a few hours after police say he opened fire on the parade crowd from a nearby rooftop. Six people died at the scene and a seventh person died on Tuesday. Advertisement

Prosecutors announced charges against the 21-year-old Crimo, who was a self-proclaimed musician who also went by the name Awake the Rapper.

On Wednesday, Crimo appeared remotely before a court in Highland Park, a suburb north of downtown Chicago. He was dressed in dark clothing and made no visible expressions as prosecutors explained the charges against him.

Lake County State Attorney Eric Rinehart asked at the hearing that Crimo be held without bond.

On Tuesday, Crimo was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. Rinehart said he will also face dozens of other charges related to the shooting attack.

At Wednesday's hearing, a judge also ordered a public defender for Crimo after the accused said he didn't have a defense attorney.

Prosecutors read the names of some of the victims during the bond hearing and gave some details of the shooting. They also argued that Crimo had driven to Wisconsin after the parade shooting on Monday and considered carrying out another attack there. He was arrested a short time later.

Investigators are still piecing together elements of the attack, which occurred during the city's July 4th parade and sent families scurrying for cover.

Authorities told reporters on Tuesday that police had previous run-ins with Crimo, but never saw a sufficient basis to establish a clear and present danger. Crimo was granted a permit for his weapon and had passed four background checks in 2020 and 2021.

The Illinois State Police said Crimo's father, former Highland Park mayoral candidate Robert Crimo Jr., sponsored his son's gun application for a license in December 2019.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering has said that Crimo bought the gun legally in Illinois, and police found a second rifle inside his mother's vehicle, which he was driving when he was stopped by police and arrested.

Crimo had posted violent content on his social platforms that glorified violence and incorporated that theme in some of his music.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified a motive for the shooting.

