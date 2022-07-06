Trending
U.S. News
July 6, 2022 / 6:08 PM

Explosion damages controversial Georgia Guidestones

By Sheri Walsh
A bomb was detonated near the Georgia Guidestones, located in Elbert County, Ga., which destroyed some portion of the installation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Photo by Quentin Melson/Wikimedia

July 6 (UPI) -- An explosion at the Georgia Guidestones, also known as "America's Stonehenge," has destroyed part of the controversial 19 foot-high granite monument.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is looking into who detonated the bomb Wednesday in Elberton.

"The preliminary information indicates that unknown individuals detonated an explosive device at around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th," the GBI said in a statement. "Elbert County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to discover the explosion destroyed a large portion of the structure."

The damage could be seen in aerial footage from WYFF News 4.

The Guidestones, which resemble England's ancient Stonehenge, were erected in 1980 by a man who called himself R.C. Christian, according to New Georgia Encyclopedia.

The six large granite stones are arranged in an "X" pattern that line up with specific areas of the moon's annual rotation around the Earth. The roadside attraction also serves as a sundial and astronomical calendar.

The controversial monument is inscribed in eight languages with "wisdom for the ages" and calls for dropping world population below 500 million. The large tablets have prompted conspiracy theories by some who believe the Guidestones are satanic.

A number of responses on Twitter on Wednesday celebrated the Guidestones' destruction, including former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor who campaigned in May to tear it down.

"I am the ONLY candidate bold enough to stand up to the Luciferian Cabal. Elect me Governor of Georgia, and I will bring the Satanic Regime to its knees - and demolish the Georgia Guidestones," Taylor tweeted.

Taylor lost in the GOP primary against incumbent Brian Kemp.

While the GBI confirmed the bomb was deliberately set and is asking for the public's help, this is not the first time the Guidestones have been targeted. The stones have been carved into and spray painted a number of times over the past four decades.

