July 6 (UPI) -- White House communications director Kate Bedingfield will depart from her position in the Biden administration this month, the White House said Wednesday. Bedingfield plans to step away in late July to "spend more time with her husband and young children after more than three straight years of leading" President Joe Biden's communications team, the White House said in a statement. Advertisement

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said Bedingfield has "played a huge role" in everything Biden has achieved through his presidential campaign through his time in the White House.

"Her strategic acumen, intense devotion to the president's agenda and fierce work on his behalf are unmatched," Klain said. "She will continue to remain a critical player in moving the Biden agenda forward from the outside."

Following his election in 2020, Biden appointed what he hailed as the "first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women."

"These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better," Biden said at the time.

Bedingfield served as the communications director for Biden's 2020 presidential campaign and was in the running to serve as White House press secretary in his administration.

She briefly filled in for then-press secretary Jen Psaki in March when Psaki was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Psaki also left the administration in May and was hired to join MSNBC as a commentator in the fall.