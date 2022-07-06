Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 6, 2022 / 5:22 AM

Mississippi judge rejects clinic's appeal, allows total abortion ban to take effect

By Darryl Coote
Women attend a candlelight vigil in Washington on June 26, two days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, ending federal abortion protections. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- A Mississippi court has rejected a request from the state's last abortion clinic to prevent a trigger law from taking effect, handing women rights a defeat and forcing the health center to shut down by the end of Wednesday.

The ruling by Special Chancellor Debbra Halford on Tuesday means that Jackson Women's Health Organization will no longer be able to perform abortions after Wednesday, as the ban will take effect Thursday.

Advertisement

Halford also struck down a separate request that she ensure the state's six-week abortion ban not be enforced.

The ruling comes after the U.S. Supreme Court stuck down its landmark decision in Roe vs. Wade, which federally protected a woman's right to have an abortion -- a decision that "triggered" Mississippi's ban, which was passed in 2007, to take effect.

RELATED Nurses' union calls on Senate to pass abortion protections bill

Mississippi is one of 13 states to have passed trigger laws to completely ban abortion should the Supreme Court do away with Roe vs. Wade.

Days after the high court's decision, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch published a determination that said the ban would go into effect in 10 days. The Mississippi Center for Justice then filed a lawsuit, arguing that the ban violates the Mississippi constitution and a 1998 ruling by the state's Supreme Court that protects abortion.

Advertisement

However, Halford wrote that the state's constitution makes no mention of abortion and the state Supreme Court is unlikely uphold the 1998 ruling in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision.

RELATED Google says it will delete data of those who visit abortion clinics

Halford also said that the Mississippi Center for Justice failed to show that the harms incurred by its client due to the law going into effect are worse than those to the state and public if the ban is not put in place.

"Any injunction against a state's duly enacted laws necessarily irreparably harms that state by denying the public interest in the enforcement of its laws," she said.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, cheered the court's decision in a statement, saying the ban will "save the lives of thousands of unborn Mississippi children."

RELATED Texas can enforce 1925 abortion ban, state Supreme Court says

"It is a great victory for life," he said. "Every life has inherent dignity and Mississippi will continue to do everything it can to advance the fight for life."

Meanwhile, the Mississippi Center for Justice said it will continue to fight against the ban.

"We are disappointed with this failure to enforce the Mississippi Constitution," it said in a statement. "We have an uphill battle ahead to secure and protect reproductive rights for the long haul."

Advertisement

"But we won't stop fighting."

Demonstrators pray outside U.S. Supreme Court, praise rulings on prayer, abortion

Faith Adams of Bangor, Maine, kneels in prayer at a praise and worship service outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on June 27, days after the court ruled to overturn the Roe vs. Wade abortion case. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Judge throws out Trump-era reforms to Endangered Species Act
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge throws out Trump-era reforms to Endangered Species Act
July 6 (UPI) -- A federal judge in California has thrown out major Trump-era regulation reforms that loosened protections for endangered animals.
FDA temporarily lifts order banning Juul e-cigarettes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FDA temporarily lifts order banning Juul e-cigarettes
July 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday temporarily lifted the ban it imposed last month on the sale of JUUl Labs Inc. products.
Health officials confirm Connecticut's 1st monkeypox case as outbreak grows
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Health officials confirm Connecticut's 1st monkeypox case as outbreak grows
July 5 (UPI) -- Health officials on Tuesday confirmed Connecticut's first case of monkeypox, making it the most recent state to announce an infection amid a growing nationwide outbreak of the rare disease.
Federal judge rules in favor of drug distributors in West Virginia opioid case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Federal judge rules in favor of drug distributors in West Virginia opioid case
July 5 (UPI) -- A West Virginia federal judge has ruled in favor of three wholesale drug distributors, stating they cannot be held responsible for the opioid crisis affecting communities in the state.
U.S. sues Arizona over proof of citizenship voting law
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. sues Arizona over proof of citizenship voting law
July 5 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Arizona over a new state law that would require residents to provide proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections.
VP Harris calls on Congress to renew assault weapons ban
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
VP Harris calls on Congress to renew assault weapons ban
July 5 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday called on Congress to "have the courage to act" and renew the assault weapons band after a mass shooting in Illinois killed seven people at a July 4 parade.
Uvalde, Texas, victims aren't getting compensated from state fund as intended, officials say
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Uvalde, Texas, victims aren't getting compensated from state fund as intended, officials say
July 5 (UPI) -- State Sen. Roland Gutierrez and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said families of the Uvalde shooting victims are experiencing delays in getting compensation from the state and that the compensation has been insufficient.
Illinois attack was one of several deadly shootings across U.S. over July 4th holiday
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Illinois attack was one of several deadly shootings across U.S. over July 4th holiday
July 5 (UPI) -- Deadly gun violence marred July 4th celebrations in a number of cities across the U.S. over the weekend, highlighting what political leaders say is the ongoing result of insufficient regulations at the national level.
New Jersey governor signs new stricter gun control laws
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
New Jersey governor signs new stricter gun control laws
July 5 (UPI) -- New Jersey enacted several new laws Tuesday aimed at curtailing gun violence.
Parade shooting: Accused gunman charged with murder; death toll now 7
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Parade shooting: Accused gunman charged with murder; death toll now 7
July 5 (UPI) -- The man suspected of opening fire from a rooftop during a Fourth of July parade in Illinois -- killing several people -- was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Parade shooting: Accused gunman charged with murder; death toll now 7
Parade shooting: Accused gunman charged with murder; death toll now 7
Gas prices slide across U.S. after holiday weekend, call for national boycott
Gas prices slide across U.S. after holiday weekend, call for national boycott
U.S. sends F-35 stealth fighters to South Korea for first time in 5 years
U.S. sends F-35 stealth fighters to South Korea for first time in 5 years
Russia moves to consolidate gains in east Ukraine, increases firepower in Donetsk
Russia moves to consolidate gains in east Ukraine, increases firepower in Donetsk
Maroon 5 poster causes controversy in South Korea
Maroon 5 poster causes controversy in South Korea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement