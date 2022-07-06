Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will fight Fulton County subpoena

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., listens during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on May 25, 2022. He said Wednesday through his attorneys he will fight a subpoena issued by the Fulton County grand jury in Georgia. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Sen Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said through his attorney this week he will challenge a subpoena to appear in front of a Fulton County grand jury in connection with efforts by former President Donald Trump to overturn the presidential voting results there during the 2020 election. Graham had questioned Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about certain absentee ballots after the 2020 presidential election while former President Donald Trump charged that he lost the state during to fraud and wanted the results overturned. Advertisement

The Fulton County grand jury subpoenaed Graham requesting he testify about those conversations. But the senator's attorneys, Bart Daniel and Matt Austin, wrote a joint letter charging Graham did nothing wrong and should not be compelled to testify.

"Senator Graham plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena, and expects to prevail," Daniel and Austin said, according to CNN.

"This is all politics. Fulton County is engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington. Any information from an interview or deposition with Senator Graham would immediately be shared with the January 6 Committee."

Advertisement

Graham's lawyers said at the time Graham was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and was "well within his right to discuss with state officials the processes and procedures around administering elections."

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Wednesday rejected Graham's argument that politics have anything to do with the grand jury investigation.

"[Graham] doesn't understand the seriousness of what we're doing," Willis told NBC News.