Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will fight Fulton County subpoena

July 6 (UPI) -- Sen Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said through his attorney this week he will challenge a subpoena to appear in front of a Fulton County grand jury in connection with efforts by former President Donald Trump to overturn the presidential voting results there during the 2020 election.
Graham had questioned Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about certain absentee ballots after the 2020 presidential election while former President Donald Trump charged that he lost the state during to fraud and wanted the results overturned.