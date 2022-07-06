Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 6, 2022 / 6:51 PM

British PM Boris Johnson resists calls for resignation amid Cabinet departures

By Danielle Haynes
British PM Boris Johnson resists calls for resignation amid Cabinet departures
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday he won't resign amid growing calls for him to do so. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday rejected calls for his resignation despite growing pressure within his own Cabinet and an avalanche of one-time allies resigning from the government.

Johnson vowed to "keep going" during a heated session of the House of Commons on Wednesday. His defiance came after Conservative MP Bernard Jenkin suggested he call for a general election.

Advertisement

"On the contrary, what we need is a stable government, loving each other as Conservatives, getting on with our priorities," Johnson said.

Wednesday evening, a delegation of Cabinet members visited Johnson at No. 10 Downing Street to urge him to resign.

RELATED Scottish first minister proposes 2023 independence referendum

Politico reported Johnson fired Leveling Up Secretary Michael Gove after he told the premier to quit.

"You can't have a snake who is not with you on any of the big arguments who then gleefully tells the press the leader has to go," a source told the BBC of the sacking.

Meanwhile, dozens of other government officials have resigned in the past 24 hours amid growing criticism of Johnson's handling of a scandal involving former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher, who was accused of groping two guests at a dinner last week.

Advertisement

Will Stout, minister for children and families, announced his resignation on Twitter.

"With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the prime minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate," he said.

Robin Walker, minister of state for school standards, also resigned Wednesday.

RELATED Russian victory in Ukraine would be 'absolutely catastrophic,' Boris Johnson warns

"Unfortunately, recent events have made it clear to me that our great party, for which I have campaigned all of my adult life, has become distracted from its core missions by a relentless focus on questions over leadership," he tweeted.

Their departures come one day after two other top Cabinet members, Sajid Javid, secretary of state for health and social care, and Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer, resigned their posts.

Johnson has faced criticism for appointing Pincher to a top-level position in February despite the fact that the latter had previously faced sexual misconduct allegations.

Johnson's ministers initially said he hadn't known about the allegations, but on Monday, a spokesman said the prime minister knew about the allegations but believed they were "either resolved or did not progress to a formal complaint."

On Tuesday, Simon McDonald, the former top civil servant at the Foreign Office, sent a letter to Kathryn Stone, parliamentary commissioner for standards, saying Johnson was briefed about Pincher's behavior before his February appointment.

Advertisement

"The original No. 10 line is not true and the modification is still not accurate," McDonald wrote of Johnson's various statements.

"Mr. Johnson was briefed in person about the initiation and outcome of the investigation. There was a 'formal complaint.' Allegations were 'resolved' only in the sense that the investigation was completed; Mr. Pincher was not exonerated. To characterize the allegations as 'unsubstantiated' is therefore wrong," he wrote.

Read More

Boris Johnson returns home after minor sinus surgery

Latest Headlines

Report: Uvalde officer asked permission to shoot gunman outside school but got no answer
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Report: Uvalde officer asked permission to shoot gunman outside school but got no answer
July 6 (UPI) -- The report by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center says authorities missed other opportunities to stop the gunman before he killed 19 students and two teachers in Robb Elementary.
Senate Democrats aim for Manchin's support with new prescription drug bill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate Democrats aim for Manchin's support with new prescription drug bill
July 6 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats released a revised plan Wednesday to lower the cost of prescription drugs in a new bid to push forward with some aspects of President Joe Biden's spending package introduced late last year.
Explosion damages controversial Georgia Guidestones
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Explosion damages controversial Georgia Guidestones
July 6 (UPI) -- An explosion destroyed part of the Georgia Guidestones, also known as "America's Stonehenge." Investigators say a bomb was deliberately set, as some on Twitter praised the destruction of the so-called "satanic monument."
Dow gains 69 points after Federal Reserve releases June minutes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow gains 69 points after Federal Reserve releases June minutes
July 6 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 69 points Wednesday, staging a late rebound after the Federal Reserve released its June meetings.
Biden, Harris speak to Brittney Griner's wife about efforts to release her from Russia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden, Harris speak to Brittney Griner's wife about efforts to release her from Russia
July 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone to Brittney Griner's wife Wednesday about the administration's efforts to release the WNBA star from detention in Russia.
Jury convicts gunman in rapper Nipsey Hussle's murder
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jury convicts gunman in rapper Nipsey Hussle's murder
July 6 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles jury has found gunman Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of first-degree murder in the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot 10 times outside his south Los Angeles clothing store more than three years ago.
Biden praises American Rescue Plan for restoring 'dignified retirement'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden praises American Rescue Plan for restoring 'dignified retirement'
July 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday praised a program under the American Rescue Plan for restoring pensions and providing a "dignified retirement" to union workers during a visit to Cleveland.
May job openings dropped but still outpaced number of people looking for work
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
May job openings dropped but still outpaced number of people looking for work
July 6 (UPI) -- U.S. job openings dropped sharply in May, but the number of available positions still outpaced the number of people searching for work, according to figures released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Wednesday.
N.Y. finds Trump organization appraiser in contempt, fines $10,000 daily
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
N.Y. finds Trump organization appraiser in contempt, fines $10,000 daily
July 6 (UPI) -- A New York judge has ordered commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield to pay a $10,000 per day fine for failing to comply with subpoenas served to it by state Attorney General Letitia James.
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will fight Fulton County subpoena
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will fight Fulton County subpoena
July 6 (UPI) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said this week he will challenge a subpoena to appear in front of a Fulton County grand jury in connection with efforts by former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Skies turn green in South Dakota due to severe storms with rain, hail
Skies turn green in South Dakota due to severe storms with rain, hail
Georgia grand jury subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham in Trump election case
Georgia grand jury subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham in Trump election case
Officials urge evacuation for 350,000 in east Ukraine ahead of Russian assaults
Officials urge evacuation for 350,000 in east Ukraine ahead of Russian assaults
Education Dept. promises big changes for 'broken' federal student loan system
Education Dept. promises big changes for 'broken' federal student loan system
Judge throws out Trump-era reforms to Endangered Species Act
Judge throws out Trump-era reforms to Endangered Species Act
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement