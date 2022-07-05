Trending
July 5, 2022 / 11:45 AM

Illinois attack was one of several deadly shootings across U.S. over July 4th holiday

"We have to come to grips with what this country is about right now," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

By Jonna Lorenz
There were a number of deadly shootings across the United States as the country celebrated the Fourth of July on Monday, including one that killed two people in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Deadly gun violence marred Fourth of July celebrations in a number of cities across the United States over the holiday weekend, highlighting what political leaders say is the ongoing result of insufficient regulations at the national level.

The shooting deaths of six people near Chicago during a July 4th parade on Monday was the most high-profile attack, but others in California, Wisconsin and Florida were also deadly.

Authorities in Wisconsin said that a shooting in Kenosha killed one person and injured several others on Monday night.

Police say they responded to a home in the state's fourth-largest city and found five people who'd been shot. One died at the scene and the others were hospitalized. Two were seriously hurt.

It wasn't immediately known what led to the gunfire and police said the shooter is still at large.

In New York City, authorities said that two people were killed in a shooting near a deli in Brooklyn. A third victim was reported to be in critical condition.

New York City police said the shooting was just one of almost a dozen across the city on Monday night that killed three people and wounded many others.

In Philadelphia, two police officers were wounded by gunfire during July 4th celebrations on Monday, officials said.

Both officers received only minor injuries and were listed in good condition.

In Florida, gunfire killed two people in South Florida who were attending a July 4th block party. Officials said the shooting occurred in Delray Beach, which is located about 30 miles north of downtown Miami.

The shooter has not yet been captured, police said.

Abandoned possessions are seen in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday after a mass shooting occurred during a Fourth of July parade there. The shooting killed six people. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

In Northern California, police said a man was shot dead near a nightclub in downtown Sacramento earlier on Monday. Four others were injured.

Authorities said the dead man was identified as Gregory Grimes, a 31-year-old man who was also known as Najee. Grimes was a former local football star who also played at Boise State University.

The weekend of violence added to what's already been a deadly year for gun violence. Many safety advocates and political leaders reacted to the shootings by saying they are the result of inadequate firearm laws.

"If you're angry today, I'm here to tell you: Be angry. I'm furious," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a news conference after the mass shooting in Highland Park on Monday. "I'm furious that yet more innocent lives were taken by gun violence.

"While we celebrate the Fourth of July just once a year, mass shootings have become our weekly -- yes, weekly -- American tradition."

"We have to come to grips with what this country is about right now," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney told reporters at a news conference.

"We had a beautiful day out there today except for some nitwit either shooting from a window or shooting from somewhere who has a gun and probably shouldn't have had it."

"If I had the ability to take care of guns I would, but the legislature won't let us, the U.S. Congress won't let us," he added. "The governor does the best that he can, our attorney general does the best that he can, but this is a gun country.

"It's crazy. We are the most armed country in world history and we are one of the least safest. Until Americans decide they want to give up the guns and give up the opportunity to get guns we're going to have this problem."

