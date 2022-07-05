New Jersey governor signs new stricter gun control laws

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed seven bills into law Tuesday aimed at curtailing gun violence. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- New Jersey enacted several new laws Tuesday aimed at curtailing gun violence. Gov. Phil Murphy signed the seven bills into law, which includes one piece of legislation allowing the state's attorney general to pursue legal action against gun manufacturers.

"On April 15, 2021, we unveiled our Gun Safety 3.0 Package. Since then, there have been more than 870 mass shootings in America," Murphy, the second-term Democrat said on Twitter.

"Today, in honor of those precious lives lost to gun violence, I signed seven sweeping commonsense gun safety reforms."

Murphy has signed several pieces of gun legislation since taking office, seeking to position the state as a leader in gun safety.

"In the wake of horrific mass shootings in Highland Park, Illinois, Uvalde Texas, and Buffalo, New York, it is necessary that we take action in order to protect our communities. I am proud to sign these bills today and thank my legislative partners for sending them to my desk," Murphy said in a statement.

"As I have said before, this is a huge step forward for commonsense gun safety and for safer communities. But it cannot be our only or last step. I look forward to continuing to work with the Legislature and take action to make this state safer for all."

New Jersey has some of the country's strictest gun laws, said the state's attorney general, Matt Platkin.

"I was proud to stand with @GovMurphy as he signed the Gun Safety 3.0 package of bills passed by the Legislature to protect New Jerseyans. These commonsense laws will save lives, and I'm committed to enforcing these and all of New Jersey's firearms laws to keep our residents safe," Platkin said on Twitter.