Advertisement
U.S. News
July 5, 2022 / 9:24 AM

Watch live: Biden gives Medal of Honor to 4 veterans for bravery in Vietnam War

By UPI Staff
1/7
Watch live: Biden gives Medal of Honor to 4 veterans for bravery in Vietnam War
U.S. troops are seen during the Battle of Ia Drang in the Ia Drang Valley, Vietnam, in November 1965. The battle lasted for several days and set the tone for the fighting that would follow for the next several years until the U.S. withdrawal in January 1973. File Photo courtesy U.S. Army

July 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor -- the U.S. military's top honor for bravery -- to four veterans on Tuesday for their service during the Vietnam War 50 years ago.

Biden will give the medal to former Army troops Dwight Birdwell, John Duffy and Dennis Fujii during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House. The fourth, Edward Kaneshiro, will receive the honor posthumously.

Advertisement

The ceremony was scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. EDT.

The White House said that Kaneshiro is being honored for his actions in fighting North Vietnamese troops during a battle in 1966. He died on the battlefield in 1967.

RELATED U.S. sends F-35 stealth fighters to South Korea for first time in 5 years

Birdwell is being honored for his service near Saigon, which is now known as Ho Chi Minh City, in 1968. He is now an attorney in Oklahoma.

Fujii, of Hawaii, is being honored for his actions during rescue operations in Vietnam and neighboring Laos in 1971.

"Although injured, he waved off a rescue from another helicopter and remained behind as the only American on the battlefield," the White House said in a statement. "During that night and the next day, although wounded, he administered first aid to allied casualties."

Advertisement

Duffy will be honored for his gallantry in helping his fellow soldiers in Vietnam, even after he was wounded, in 1972.

"He refused to be evacuated. In the morning hours of April 14, after a failed effort to establish a landing zone for resupply aircraft, he moved close to enemy anti-aircraft positions to call in airstrikes and was wounded again, but still refused evacuation," the White House said.

"In the early morning of April 15, after an enemy ambush, he led evacuees, many of whom were seriously wounded, to an evacuation area, where he directed gunship fire on enemy positions and marked a landing zone for the helicopters. Only after ensuring all evacuees were aboard, did he board as well."

RELATED Former U.S. military base in South Korea to become green park in heart of Seoul

A military review previously concluded that all four men should receive the Medal of Honor, which is the military's top award that honors members of the Army, Air Force and Navy who distinguish themselves with acts of valor.

Scenes from Fourth of July in Washington

Fireworks illuminate the the Washington Monument on the National Mall as people celebrate America's 246th Independence Day in Washington on July 4. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

RELATED President Joe Biden awards Public Safety Officer Medals of Valor

Read More

Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe to receive Medal of Freedom

Latest Headlines

Man arrested for Illinois shooting that killed 6 posted violent images online
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man arrested for Illinois shooting that killed 6 posted violent images online
July 5 (UPI) -- The man who police believe opened fire from a rooftop during a Fourth of July parade near Chicago on Monday -- killing several people -- remained in custody on Tuesday and officials are still piecing together the attack.
Gas prices slide across U.S. after holiday weekend, call for national boycott
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gas prices slide across U.S. after holiday weekend, call for national boycott
July 5 (UPI) -- The national average was at a peak of $5.01 per gallon in mid-June, according to AAA. On Tuesday, the average was $4.80 -- a slight decrease from Monday and a decrease of 8 cents over the past week.
2 officers shot during July 4 celebrations in Philadelphia
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 officers shot during July 4 celebrations in Philadelphia
July 5 (UPI) -- Two police officers were shot and wounded during Fourth of July celebrations in the city of Philadelphia on Monday night, authorities said.
Federal judge rules in favor of drug distributors in West Virginia opioid case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal judge rules in favor of drug distributors in West Virginia opioid case
July 5 (UPI) -- A West Virginia federal judge has ruled in favor of three wholesale drug distributors, stating they cannot be held responsible for the opioid crisis affecting communities in the state.
Illinois police: July 4 parade mass shooting suspect in custody
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Illinois police: July 4 parade mass shooting suspect in custody
July 4 (UPI) -- A man wanted in connection with the slaying of six people at an Independence Day parade north of Chicago on Monday was taken into custody eight hours after the incident, authorities announced.
Biden addresses Illinois shooting at July 4 White House barbecue
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden addresses Illinois shooting at July 4 White House barbecue
July 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden condemned the "senseless gun violence" that left six people dead in Illinois ahead of a July 4 barbecue at the White House on Monday.
Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California
July 4 (UPI) -- Three men in California are missing and presumed drowned after jumping into the water to rescue a child, fire crews confirmed Monday.
U.S. flight cancelations, delays ease as July 4 holiday wraps up
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
U.S. flight cancelations, delays ease as July 4 holiday wraps up
July 4 (UPI) -- Flight cancelations and delays eased across the United States on Monday as the three-day July 4th holiday weekend came to a conclusion.
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
July 4 (UPI) -- Joey Chestnut won in the men's division and Miki Sudo won in the women's division during the annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Monday in front of an estimated crowd of 35,000 people.
Israeli forces 'likely responsible' for death of journalist, U.S. says
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Israeli forces 'likely responsible' for death of journalist, U.S. says
July 4 (UPI) -- Israeli forces are "likely responsible" for the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, though an examination of the bullet that killed her was "inconclusive," the U.S. State Department said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California
Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California
Florida-based ice cream company linked to deadly listeria outbreak
Florida-based ice cream company linked to deadly listeria outbreak
Illinois police: July 4 parade mass shooting suspect in custody
Illinois police: July 4 parade mass shooting suspect in custody
Death toll grows after Marmolada glacier collapse in Italian alps
Death toll grows after Marmolada glacier collapse in Italian alps
Gas prices slide across U.S. after holiday weekend, call for national boycott
Gas prices slide across U.S. after holiday weekend, call for national boycott
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement