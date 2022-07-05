Watch live: Biden gives Medal of Honor to 4 veterans for bravery in Vietnam War

1/7

U.S. troops are seen during the Battle of Ia Drang in the Ia Drang Valley, Vietnam, in November 1965. The battle lasted for several days and set the tone for the fighting that would follow for the next several years until the U.S. withdrawal in January 1973. File Photo courtesy U.S. Army

July 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor -- the U.S. military's top honor for bravery -- to four veterans on Tuesday for their service during the Vietnam War 50 years ago. Biden will give the medal to former Army troops Dwight Birdwell, John Duffy and Dennis Fujii during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House. The fourth, Edward Kaneshiro, will receive the honor posthumously. Advertisement

The ceremony was scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. EDT.

The White House said that Kaneshiro is being honored for his actions in fighting North Vietnamese troops during a battle in 1966. He died on the battlefield in 1967.

Birdwell is being honored for his service near Saigon, which is now known as Ho Chi Minh City, in 1968. He is now an attorney in Oklahoma.

Fujii, of Hawaii, is being honored for his actions during rescue operations in Vietnam and neighboring Laos in 1971.

"Although injured, he waved off a rescue from another helicopter and remained behind as the only American on the battlefield," the White House said in a statement. "During that night and the next day, although wounded, he administered first aid to allied casualties."

Duffy will be honored for his gallantry in helping his fellow soldiers in Vietnam, even after he was wounded, in 1972.

"He refused to be evacuated. In the morning hours of April 14, after a failed effort to establish a landing zone for resupply aircraft, he moved close to enemy anti-aircraft positions to call in airstrikes and was wounded again, but still refused evacuation," the White House said.

"In the early morning of April 15, after an enemy ambush, he led evacuees, many of whom were seriously wounded, to an evacuation area, where he directed gunship fire on enemy positions and marked a landing zone for the helicopters. Only after ensuring all evacuees were aboard, did he board as well."

A military review previously concluded that all four men should receive the Medal of Honor, which is the military's top award that honors members of the Army, Air Force and Navy who distinguish themselves with acts of valor.

