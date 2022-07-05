Advertisement
U.S. News
July 5, 2022 / 11:41 AM

Mississippi court will hear challenge to state's abortion trigger law

By Clyde Hughes
Mississippi court will hear challenge to state's abortion trigger law
Image of the U.S. Supreme Court building on June 17, 2021. A Mississippi court on Tuesday will hear abortion proponents argue that the state Supreme Court decision supports a woman's right to an abortion regardless of what the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- A county court in Mississippi will hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging the state's trigger law set to take effect Thursday, banning most abortions in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last month overturning Roe vs. Wade.

The Mississippi legislature passed the trigger law in 2007, allowing a nearly complete ban on abortion to take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturned the 1973 decision in Roe vs. Wade, guaranteeing women a Constitutional right to the procedure.

Advertisement

Attorneys from the Jackson Women's Health Organization will argue Tuesday in Hinds County Chancery Court that the 1998 Mississippi Supreme Court decision in Pro-Choice Mississippi vs. Fordice protects abortions in the state.

"Although the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overruled the court's decision in Roe v. Wade -- taking away federal constitutional protections for abortion -- rights under the Mississippi Constitution are independent of those under the U.S. Constitution," the lawsuit said, according to the Mississippi Free Press.

RELATED Texas can enforce 1925 abortion ban, state Supreme Court says

"The decision in Pro-Choice Mississippi v. Fordice is binding precedent that prevents the State of Mississippi from outlawing abortion regardless of the current status of federal law."

Advertisement

Just hearing the case has already proved contentious. Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph appointed Franklin County Chancellor Debbra Halford to hear the case after all four of Hinds County's chancery judges recused themselves from ruling on it.

If the court rules in the state's favor, the anti-abortion trigger law would go into effect on Thursday.

RELATED Florida, Kentucky judges temporarily block abortion trigger laws

Mississippi has been at the center of the abortion debate in the United States. Attorney General Lynn Fitch's office argued successfully before the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization that Roe vs. Wade should be overturned.

RELATED N.Y. AG to Google: Stop directing people seeking abortions to anti-abortion centers

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Biden gives Medal of Honor to 4 veterans for bravery in Vietnam War
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watch live: Biden gives Medal of Honor to 4 veterans for bravery in Vietnam War
July 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor -- the U.S. military's top honor for bravery -- to four veterans on Tuesday for their service during the Vietnam War 50 years ago.
Man arrested for Illinois shooting that killed 6 posted violent images online
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man arrested for Illinois shooting that killed 6 posted violent images online
July 5 (UPI) -- The man who police believe opened fire from a rooftop during a Fourth of July parade near Chicago on Monday -- killing several people -- remained in custody on Tuesday and officials are still piecing together the attack.
Gas prices slide across U.S. after holiday weekend, call for national boycott
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gas prices slide across U.S. after holiday weekend, call for national boycott
July 5 (UPI) -- The national average was at a peak of $5.01 per gallon in mid-June, according to AAA. On Tuesday, the average was $4.80 -- a slight decrease from Monday and a decrease of 8 cents over the past week.
2 officers shot during July 4 celebrations in Philadelphia
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 officers shot during July 4 celebrations in Philadelphia
July 5 (UPI) -- Two police officers were shot and wounded during Fourth of July celebrations in the city of Philadelphia on Monday night, authorities said.
Federal judge rules in favor of drug distributors in West Virginia opioid case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Federal judge rules in favor of drug distributors in West Virginia opioid case
July 5 (UPI) -- A West Virginia federal judge has ruled in favor of three wholesale drug distributors, stating they cannot be held responsible for the opioid crisis affecting communities in the state.
Illinois police: July 4 parade mass shooting suspect in custody
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Illinois police: July 4 parade mass shooting suspect in custody
July 4 (UPI) -- A man wanted in connection with the slaying of six people at an Independence Day parade north of Chicago on Monday was taken into custody eight hours after the incident, authorities announced.
Biden addresses Illinois shooting at July 4 White House barbecue
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden addresses Illinois shooting at July 4 White House barbecue
July 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden condemned the "senseless gun violence" that left six people dead in Illinois ahead of a July 4 barbecue at the White House on Monday.
Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California
July 4 (UPI) -- Three men in California are missing and presumed drowned after jumping into the water to rescue a child, fire crews confirmed Monday.
U.S. flight cancelations, delays ease as July 4 holiday wraps up
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
U.S. flight cancelations, delays ease as July 4 holiday wraps up
July 4 (UPI) -- Flight cancelations and delays eased across the United States on Monday as the three-day July 4th holiday weekend came to a conclusion.
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
July 4 (UPI) -- Joey Chestnut won in the men's division and Miki Sudo won in the women's division during the annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Monday in front of an estimated crowd of 35,000 people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California
Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California
Man arrested for Illinois shooting that killed 6 posted violent images online
Man arrested for Illinois shooting that killed 6 posted violent images online
Gas prices slide across U.S. after holiday weekend, call for national boycott
Gas prices slide across U.S. after holiday weekend, call for national boycott
Florida-based ice cream company linked to deadly listeria outbreak
Florida-based ice cream company linked to deadly listeria outbreak
Illinois police: July 4 parade mass shooting suspect in custody
Illinois police: July 4 parade mass shooting suspect in custody
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement