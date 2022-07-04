Advertisement
U.S. News
July 4, 2022 / 12:56 AM

Police: 5-year-old killed, 8-year-old injured in Houston drive-by shooting

By Darryl Coote

July 4 (UPI) -- Houston authorities said a 5-year-old was killed and an 8-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting that occurred in the city over the weekend.

Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher of the Houston Police Department told reporters during a press conference that the shooting occurred in the 13500 block of Northborough Drive shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.

She said police received several calls about a shooting in the area, but when officers arrived, they didn't see anything.

About 15 minutes later, police received an additional phone call concerning two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds arriving at a local hospital, she said.

Witnesses told police that a car driving westbound on Rushcreek Drive opened fire on another vehicle, which was traveling north on Northborough Drive, while it was stopped at a stop sign.

Hatcher said a woman was driving the vehicle that came under fire and once she notice her two children were shot, she immediately drove them to a local hospital.

The 5-year-old was killed in the shooting while the 8-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, she said.

The suspects are described as two Black men who were driving a dark colored vehicle.

Hatcher said that it was unclear if the mother and her two children were the intended targets of the shooting "or if there was something else going on in this area at the time."

"We do not know a motive," she said.

Investigators are looking for surveillance footage of the shooting and are calling on anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

"If anyone knows what occurred out here tonight or if anyone else was involved or impacted, please call our homicide division," Hatcher said. "At this time I ask that if anyone knows information please come forward and please continue to pray for the family of the deceased child and the injured 8-year-old."

