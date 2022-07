Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo are pictured after winning the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2019. File Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Joey Chestnut won in the men's division and Miki Sudo won in the women's division during the annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Monday in front of an estimated crowd of 35,000 people. Chestnut, 38, took home the mustard belt for the 15th time by chomping down on 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, consuming about 15 more frankfurters than second-place finisher Geoffrey Esper. James Webb took third place in the men's division with 41 hot dogs and buns. Advertisement

Despite scarfing down more than five dozen dogs, Chestnut finished with his lowest total since his second-place finish in 2015 when he ate 60 hot dogs and buns.

Chestnut, considered the world's best competitive eater, previously downed 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes during the 2021 contest.

Sudo, 36, is ranked the top female competitive eater in Major League Eating and set the world record in 2020 by chowing down on 48.5 hot dogs and buns but did not compete in the 2021 contest because she was pregnant. Michelle Lesco won the women's division in 2021.

On Monday, Sudo topped the women's division with 40 hot dogs and buns, giving the competitive eater her eighth win during the Nathan's Famous contest.

The annual contest, televised by ESPN, returned to its traditional location outside the flagship Nathan's Famous store at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues near the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn.