Advertisement
U.S. News
July 4, 2022 / 12:43 PM

Israeli forces 'likely responsible' for death of journalist, U.S. says

By Adam Schrader
Israeli forces 'likely responsible' for death of journalist, U.S. says
Journalists take part in a candlelight vigil to condemn the killing of veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Israeli forces are "likely responsible" for the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, though an examination of the bullet that killed her was "inconclusive," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.

Abu Akleh, a reporter for Al Jazeera, was shot dead May 11 while covering a raid by Israeli Defense Forces on a Palestinian refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. The news outlet said she had been wearing a jacket that identified her as a member of the press when she died.

Advertisement

A United Nations investigation last month backed up an investigation by Palestinian officials which found that Israeli forces were responsible for the death of Abu Akleh and said its human rights agency found it "deeply disturbing" that Israel had not conducted a criminal investigation.

Akram al-Khatib, general prosecutor for the Palestinian Authority, told Al Jazeera that officials had agreed to transfer the bullet for examination by the United States.

RELATED Ben & Jerry's sells interest in Israel

Price said the bullet examination involved an "extremely detailed forensic analysis, independent, third-party examiners, as part of a process overseen by the U.S. Security Coordinator" and that the USSC was given "full access" to investigations by Israel Defense Forces and the Palestinian Authority.

Advertisement

"Ballistic experts determined the bullet was badly damaged, which prevented a clear conclusion," Price said in his statement.

"By summarizing both investigations, the USSC concluded that gunfire from IDF positions was likely responsible for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh."

RELATED 2 women killed in Red Sea shark attacks

Price added that the USSC found no evidence that the shot was intentionally fired by Israeli forces "but rather the result of tragic circumstances."

The news came just weeks ahead of an expected trip by President Joe Biden to the West Bank as some analysts have said the United States is trying "to put the issue behind it" before his visit, Al Jazeera reported.

"This is sad," Al Jazeera political analyst Marwan Bishara said. "What everyone was expecting was the U.S. administration to have the moral courage at this point in time to come out clean and to actually say clearly that the Israeli occupation is responsible for the killing of a journalist."

RELATED Biden to host July 4 barbecue for military families before speech, fireworks

Latest Headlines

Heat dome to sizzle interior West, suppress monsoon storms
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Heat dome to sizzle interior West, suppress monsoon storms
July 4 (UPI) -- AccuWeather meteorologists expect temperatures to skyrocket across the Intermountain West heading into next weekend, with a few locales potentially reaching their hottest levels of the year thus far.
Florida-based ice cream company linked to deadly listeria outbreak
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida-based ice cream company linked to deadly listeria outbreak
July 4 (UPI) -- A listeria outbreak linked to a Florida-made ice cream brand has killed one person and hospitalized 22 others, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Biden to host July 4 barbecue for military families before speech, fireworks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to host July 4 barbecue for military families before speech, fireworks
July 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a barbecue for military families at the White House before giving a speech and watching fireworks.
Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor at U.S. Capitol
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor at U.S. Capitol
July 4 (UPI) -- Hershel W. "Woody" Williams, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said.
Police: 5-year-old killed, 8-year-old injured in Houston drive-by shooting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police: 5-year-old killed, 8-year-old injured in Houston drive-by shooting
July 4 (UPI) -- Houston authorities said a 5-year-old was killed and an 8-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting that occurred over the weekend.
Officials close 2 Long Island beaches after unprecedented shark attack
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Officials close 2 Long Island beaches after unprecedented shark attack
July 3 (UPI) -- Officials in Long Island closed two beaches to swimming on Sunday after a lifeguard participating in a training exercise was attacked by a shark.
Akron Police release new details on shooting of Jayland Walker
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Akron Police release new details on shooting of Jayland Walker
July 3 (UPI) -- Akron Police on Sunday shared new details and body camera footage from the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker on Monday.
Patriot Front white supremacist group marches in Boston
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Patriot Front white supremacist group marches in Boston
July 3 (UPI) -- Members of the white supremacist hate group known as Patriot Front marched in downtown Boston on Saturday and allegedly attacked a Black man.
Liz Cheney: Jan. 6 committee may make criminal referrals of Trump, others
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Liz Cheney: Jan. 6 committee may make criminal referrals of Trump, others
July 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, said the panel could make multiple criminal referrals including of former President Donald Trump.
Man driving jet-propelled truck dies during Michigan air show crash
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man driving jet-propelled truck dies during Michigan air show crash
July 3 (UPI) -- A man driving a jet-propelled truck at 300 mph died Saturday when it crashed in a fiery explosion during the "pyrotechnic portion' at an air show in Michigan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man driving jet-propelled truck dies during Michigan air show crash
Man driving jet-propelled truck dies during Michigan air show crash
Officials close 2 Long Island beaches after unprecedented shark attack
Officials close 2 Long Island beaches after unprecedented shark attack
Akron Police release new details on shooting of Jayland Walker
Akron Police release new details on shooting of Jayland Walker
Alpine glacier collapses in Italy killing at least five people
Alpine glacier collapses in Italy killing at least five people
Patriot Front white supremacist group marches in Boston
Patriot Front white supremacist group marches in Boston
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement