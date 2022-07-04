Advertisement
U.S. News
July 4, 2022 / 3:50 PM

U.S. flight cancelations, delays ease as July 4 holiday wraps up

By Don Jacobson
U.S. flight cancelations, delays ease as July 4 holiday wraps up
Delays of flights into or out of the United States fell to just more than 1,600 on Monday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Flight cancelations and delays eased across the United States on Monday as the three-day July 4th holiday weekend came to a conclusion.

Some 203 flights into or out of the United States were canceled and 1,616 others delayed as of late Monday afternoon, according to the airline tracking website FlightAware.

Advertisement

That compared with nearly 4,700 delays and 312 cancelations on Sunday, when United Airlines reported 55 flight cancellations and Delta Airlines scrubbed 53 scheduled flights.

The latest disruptions came as airlines and industry analysts anticipated the busiest weekend ever during a non-pandemic year as Americans sought to satisfy pent-up travel demands.

RELATED Travelers to hit the road, air in large numbers for Memorial Day weekend

Concerns were heightened because the surge follows a month in which the United States surpassed its entire total for flight cancelations recorded during all of last year. FlightAware figures show 121,918 flights into or out of the United States were canceled as of the end of June, compared to 121,552 during all of 2021, Newsweek reported.

Airlines have blamed the flight disruptions in recent months on poor weather and air traffic control issues. The Industry group Airlines for America, responding last month to concerns voiced by the Biden administration, said air traffic control-related issues "were a factor in at least one-third of recent cancellations."

Advertisement

The group pointed to adverse weather requiring the Federal Aviation Administration to institute ground delay programs that slow the system "for many hours," as well FAA "staffing challenges" leading to traffic restrictions under blue sky conditions.

RELATED I-95 corridor bracing for turbulent storms Saturday evening

Those assertions, however, have been challenged by some congressional leaders.

During the first four months of 2022, carriers cancelled 3.5% of flights and delayed another 20% -- far above similar figures before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Senate Democrats investigating the issue.

In the run-up to the holiday weekend, they cited data indicating that roughly 40% of delays so far this year "were due to circumstances within the airlines' control, the highest figure in over a decade."

RELATED Off-duty Delta pilots picketing amid scheduling delays, stalled labor talks

Flight cancellations and significant delays "have real-world consequences for the travelers who may miss vacations, sacrifice time with loved ones, or incur significant financial costs," they wrote in a letter to the top U.S. carriers.

"If an airline cancels a flight for any reason, the airline must promptly provide passengers refunds, as required by the law," they added. "As the July 4th holiday approaches, the reliability of the air travel system should not be up in the air."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

At least 6 killed in mass shooting at Illinois July 4th parade
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
At least 6 killed in mass shooting at Illinois July 4th parade
July 4 (UPI) -- At least six people died in a shooting at an Independence Day parade north of Chicago on Monday, local police said.
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
July 4 (UPI) -- Joey Chestnut won in the men's division and Miki Sudo won in the women's division during the annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Monday in front of an estimated crowd of 35,000 people.
Israeli forces 'likely responsible' for death of journalist, U.S. says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Israeli forces 'likely responsible' for death of journalist, U.S. says
July 4 (UPI) -- Israeli forces are "likely responsible" for the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, though an examination of the bullet that killed her was "inconclusive," the U.S. State Department said Monday.
Heat dome to sizzle interior West, suppress monsoon storms
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Heat dome to sizzle interior West, suppress monsoon storms
July 4 (UPI) -- AccuWeather meteorologists expect temperatures to skyrocket across the Intermountain West heading into next weekend, with a few locales potentially reaching their hottest levels of the year thus far.
Florida-based ice cream company linked to deadly listeria outbreak
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida-based ice cream company linked to deadly listeria outbreak
July 4 (UPI) -- A listeria outbreak linked to a Florida-made ice cream brand has killed one person and hospitalized 22 others, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Biden to host July 4 barbecue for military families before speech, fireworks
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to host July 4 barbecue for military families before speech, fireworks
July 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a barbecue for military families at the White House before giving a speech and watching fireworks.
Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor at U.S. Capitol
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor at U.S. Capitol
July 4 (UPI) -- Hershel W. "Woody" Williams, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said.
Police: 5-year-old killed, 8-year-old injured in Houston drive-by shooting
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police: 5-year-old killed, 8-year-old injured in Houston drive-by shooting
July 4 (UPI) -- Houston authorities said a 5-year-old was killed and an 8-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting that occurred over the weekend.
Officials close 2 Long Island beaches after unprecedented shark attack
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Officials close 2 Long Island beaches after unprecedented shark attack
July 3 (UPI) -- Officials in Long Island closed two beaches to swimming on Sunday after a lifeguard participating in a training exercise was attacked by a shark.
Akron Police release new details on shooting of Jayland Walker
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Akron Police release new details on shooting of Jayland Walker
July 3 (UPI) -- Akron Police on Sunday shared new details and body camera footage from the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Officials close 2 Long Island beaches after unprecedented shark attack
Officials close 2 Long Island beaches after unprecedented shark attack
Akron Police release new details on shooting of Jayland Walker
Akron Police release new details on shooting of Jayland Walker
Florida-based ice cream company linked to deadly listeria outbreak
Florida-based ice cream company linked to deadly listeria outbreak
Patriot Front white supremacist group marches in Boston
Patriot Front white supremacist group marches in Boston
Death toll grows after Marmolada glacier collapse in Italian alps
Death toll grows after Marmolada glacier collapse in Italian alps
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement