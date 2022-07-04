Biden to host July 4 barbecue for military families before speech, fireworks

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the South Lawn of the White House during an Independence Day celebration in Washington, D.C., on July 4, 2021. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will host a barbecue for military families at the White House on Monday before giving a speech and watching fireworks. The president and first lady are expected to arrive back in Washington, D.C., from Camp David around 1:30 p.m. before the Independence Day festivities are expected to begin around 5 p.m., according to the White House. Advertisement

"The Fourth of July is a sacred day in our country -- it's a time to celebrate the goodness of our nation, the only nation on Earth founded based on an idea: that all people are created equal," Biden said in a tweet Monday. "Make no mistake, our best days still lie ahead."

After giving a speech, Biden will then watch the fireworks display over the National Mall from the White House.

Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams, Andy Grammer, Gloria Gaynor, Jake Owen, Emily Bear and Keb' Mo' are confirmed as performers for A Capitol Fourth, the 42nd annual concert and fireworks display in Washington, D.C.

Country music star Mickey Guyton is hosting the Independence Day event, which will also mark the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial.

Biden during his speech last year largely discussed the need for vaccinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the Delta variant raged.

"Today, we're closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus," Biden said at the time. "That's not to say the battle against COVID-19 is over. We've got a lot more work to do."

Biden's approval rating has since plummeted amid the continued effects of inflation and the war in Ukraine, among other factors.

A poll from The Economist and YouGov in June shows that 36% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance while 43% strongly disapprove of it.