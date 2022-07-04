Advertisement
U.S. News
July 4, 2022 / 10:43 AM

Florida-based ice cream company linked to deadly listeria outbreak

By Danielle Haynes

July 4 (UPI) -- A listeria outbreak linked to a Florida-made ice cream brand has killed one person and hospitalized 22 others, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Big Olaf Creamery is only sold in Florida, but has caused illnesses in 10 states. The Sarasota company has voluntarily recalled its products and contacted retail establishments that sell its products.

The CDC encouraged consumers who have any Big Olaf Creamery products in their home to throw them out. The agency also suggested people thoroughly clean any items and surfaces that came into contact with the ice cream.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea and gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause early delivery or miscarriage.

A listeria outbreak linked to Texas-based Blue Bell ice cream in 2015 killed three people and resulted in a $19.35 million fine. Evaluations by the Food and Drug Administration in 2019 found that 21% of U.S. ice cream facilities tested positive for harmful pathogens, including listeria.

Latest Headlines

Biden to host July 4 barbecue for military families before speech, fireworks
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Biden to host July 4 barbecue for military families before speech, fireworks
July 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a barbecue for military families at the White House before giving a speech and watching fireworks.
Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor at U.S. Capitol
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor at U.S. Capitol
July 4 (UPI) -- Hershel W. "Woody" Williams, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said.
Police: 5-year-old killed, 8-year-old injured in Houston drive-by shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Police: 5-year-old killed, 8-year-old injured in Houston drive-by shooting
July 4 (UPI) -- Houston authorities said a 5-year-old was killed and an 8-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting that occurred over the weekend.
Officials close 2 Long Island beaches after unprecedented shark attack
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Officials close 2 Long Island beaches after unprecedented shark attack
July 3 (UPI) -- Officials in Long Island closed two beaches to swimming on Sunday after a lifeguard participating in a training exercise was attacked by a shark.
Akron Police release new details on shooting of Jayland Walker
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Akron Police release new details on shooting of Jayland Walker
July 3 (UPI) -- Akron Police on Sunday shared new details and body camera footage from the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker on Monday.
Patriot Front white supremacist group marches in Boston
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Patriot Front white supremacist group marches in Boston
July 3 (UPI) -- Members of the white supremacist hate group known as Patriot Front marched in downtown Boston on Saturday and allegedly attacked a Black man.
Liz Cheney: Jan. 6 committee may make criminal referrals of Trump, others
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Liz Cheney: Jan. 6 committee may make criminal referrals of Trump, others
July 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, said the panel could make multiple criminal referrals including of former President Donald Trump.
Man driving jet-propelled truck dies during Michigan air show crash
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Man driving jet-propelled truck dies during Michigan air show crash
July 3 (UPI) -- A man driving a jet-propelled truck at 300 mph died Saturday when it crashed in a fiery explosion during the "pyrotechnic portion' at an air show in Michigan.
Gunman kills two civilians, injures three officers in Texas shootout
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Gunman kills two civilians, injures three officers in Texas shootout
July 3 (UPI) -- A Texas gunman killed two people and injured a third Saturday before a shootout with law enforcement that left three police officers injured in Haltom, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth region
Tropical Storm Colin, 3rd named storm of season, dissipates off U.S. Southeast coast
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Tropical Storm Colin, 3rd named storm of season, dissipates off U.S. Southeast coast
A low-pressure system just off the southeast coast of the United States strengthened into Tropical Storm Colin, the third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, but it was shortlived.
