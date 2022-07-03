Advertisement
July 3, 2022 / 10:29 AM

Gunman kills two civilians, injures three officers in Texas shootout

By Adam Schrader
Sgt. Rick Alexander of the Haltom City Police Department speaks during a press conference after a Texas gunman killed two people and injured a third Saturday before a shootout with law enforcement that left three police officers injured. Photo courtesy Haltom City Police Department/Facebook

July 3 (UPI) -- A Texas gunman killed two people and injured a third Saturday before a shootout with law enforcement that left three police officers injured, police officials said.

The Haltom City Police Department, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth region, received a 911 call around 6:45 p.m. reporting shots fired near the 5700 block of Diamond Oaks Drive North, Sgt. Rick Alexander said during a press conference. The 911 caller, described as an elderly woman, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and is expected to survive.

Alexander said that the suspect, who has not been identified, then shot at responding officers who "did return fire during the incident" though with an "unknown result."

One officer suffered injuries to his right arm, finger and leg while another was shot in both legs and a third officer was hit in his upper thigh. The three officers are being treated at area hospitals for their injuries, which were all described as "non-life-threatening."

After a "fairly lengthy" search for the suspect, he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 3900 block of Golden Oaks Drive - about a block away.

Police recovered a "military-style rifle" and a handgun found near the arms of the suspect, Alexander said.

Investigators found a woman dead inside the home on Diamond Oaks as well as the body of a man near a motorcycle in the home's driveway.

The relationship between the suspected shooter and the three civilian victims was not immediately clear and the circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately known.

"It's going to be a while before we get a lot of information," Alexander said. "Texas Rangers are here and will take over the investigation."

