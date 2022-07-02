Advertisement
U.S. News
July 2, 2022 / 3:10 PM

FBI subpoenas two Arizona state lawmakers in Jan. 6 investigation

By Sommer Brokaw

July 2 (UPI) -- The FBI has subpoenaed two Arizona state lawmakers in its investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and Sen. Kelly Townsend, of the Republican Party, told The Arizona Republic that the FBI had issued them subpoenas. Fann added that the FBI had issued a Freedom of Information Act request "in the form of a subpoena for my emails and communications," but similar to Townsend, did not comment further.

Advertisement

Kim Quintero, a spokeswoman for Senate Republicans in Arizona, also confirmed to The Washington Post that Fann and Townsend received subpoenas last week.

Quintero added that the subpoenas for both of them were identical, and they are complying with the request.

RELATED Trump attorney John Eastman drops Jan. 6 committee phone records challenge

"They're requesting text messages and emails from a list of people, which I can't disclose who those people are, because they told us not to speak with the media about this," she said.

The Yellow Sheet Report, a political tip sheet for the Arizona Capitol, first reported on the subpoenas.

The subpoenas came amid federal agents widening their investigation of the insurrection to include the use of invalid electors in some battleground states in failed effort to overturn the actual 2020 election results in favor of President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Townsend was among Republican legislators who pushed for an alternate slate of electors more favorable to then-President Donald Trump from Arizona for the 2020 election despite his loss, the Post reported.

"As chair of the election committee, we were trying to hold a committee and do investigations," Townsend told the Post. "Because it was in question, we wanted to have an alternate slate in case fraud was discovered and found."

Despite Joe Biden's election victory in Arizona, Fann hired the Florida-based company Cyber Ninjas, a tech firm led by a Trump supporter who's made conspiracy accusations involving the 2020 presidential election, to lead a hand recount of nearly 2.1 million ballots from Maricopa County, Ariz., which again found Biden won.

RELATED Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt of Congress charges

Read More

N.Y. judge lifts contempt order against Trump in AG's fraud probe Jan. 6 select committee subpoenas former White House counsel

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Colin, 3rd named storm of season, forms off Southeast coast
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tropical Storm Colin, 3rd named storm of season, forms off Southeast coast
The National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for parts of the South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines during the early-morning hours on Saturday.
Bodies of mother, 3 children recovered from Minnesota lake
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Bodies of mother, 3 children recovered from Minnesota lake
July 2 (UPI) -- Minnesota police are investigating a possible triple-homicide after the bodies of a woman and her three children were recovered from a lake in Ramsay County.
Uvalde, Texas, schools police Chief Pete Arredondo resigns from city council
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Uvalde, Texas, schools police Chief Pete Arredondo resigns from city council
July 2 (UPI) -- Pete Arredondo, the law enforcement official state police said was most responsible for a flawed response to the Uvalde elementary school shooting in May, has resigned from the Uvalde City Council.
Supreme Court marshal asks Md. gov. to prevent protests near justices' homes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court marshal asks Md. gov. to prevent protests near justices' homes
July 2 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley sent letters asking officials in Maryland to prevent protesting outside the homes of the high court's justices, many of whom live in the state.
I-95 corridor bracing for turbulent storms Saturday evening
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
I-95 corridor bracing for turbulent storms Saturday evening
As the holiday weekend kicks off, AccuWeather meteorologists are warning mid-Atlantic and New England residents of an elevated severe weather risk into Saturday evening.
N.Y. lawmakers change concealed carry gun law in wake of Supreme Court ruling
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.Y. lawmakers change concealed carry gun law in wake of Supreme Court ruling
July 2 (UPI) -- New York gun lawmakers have changed the state's concealed carry gun law after a two-day special decision in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling last week that its law was too strict.
Texas can enforce 1925 abortion ban, state Supreme Court says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas can enforce 1925 abortion ban, state Supreme Court says
July 2 (UPI) -- Texas can enforce its abortion ban from 1925, the state Supreme Court ruled late Friday evening, a decision that exposes abortion providers to lawsuits and financial penalties if they continue to perform the procedure.
Third police officer dies in Kentucky shootout
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Third police officer dies in Kentucky shootout
July 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Kentucky said a third officer shot in a standoff this week has died after police attempted to serve a warrant.
Series of earthquakes shake South Carolina third time in week
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Series of earthquakes shake South Carolina third time in week
July 1 (UPI) -- Central South Carolina felt shaking for the third time this week with a series of minor earthquakes Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
California law to require all packaging be recyclable or compostable
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
California law to require all packaging be recyclable or compostable
July 1 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation requiring all packaging to be recyclable or compostable and for packaging makers to pay for the cost of recycling plastic waste.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6.1-magnitude earthquake in southern Iran kills at least 5 people
6.1-magnitude earthquake in southern Iran kills at least 5 people
Florida 'don't say gay' law takes effect, White House says it hurts vulnerable students
Florida 'don't say gay' law takes effect, White House says it hurts vulnerable students
Ukraine rejects Russian-backed separatists claim that Lysychansk is 'encircled'
Ukraine rejects Russian-backed separatists claim that Lysychansk is 'encircled'
Biden predicts states will ban women from traveling for abortion
Biden predicts states will ban women from traveling for abortion
Series of earthquakes shake South Carolina third time in week
Series of earthquakes shake South Carolina third time in week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement