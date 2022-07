Taylor Swift delivers the commencement speech after she receives an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree for the graduates of New York University's class of 2022 at Yankee Stadium in New York City on May 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- A Brooklyn man was arrested Friday for allegedly stalking pop singer Taylor Swift at her townhouse in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan. Joshua Christian, 35, allegedly showed up at Swift's townhouse on June 12 and threatened to hurt her "if they weren't together" through the home's intercom, police told the New York Daily News.

Swift, who was not home at the time, has previously been targeted by fans stalking her at her Manhattan townhouse including another alleged incident involving Christian.

Police alleged that Christian previously broke into the "Shake It Off" singer's $18 million home through an unlocked front door on March 26, the New York Post reported.

He allegedly stayed in the foyer of the home until he fled when confronted by security, the reports said.

Christian appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Saturday afternoon and was charged with stalking and criminal trespass.

When a court-appointed attorney requested that Christian receive a psychological evaluation, Christian told the court that he wanted to represent himself.

He was removed from the courtroom after an outburst in which he allegedly demanded people in the courtroom to prove they were real.

In August 2021, a Nebraska man was arrested and pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct after he was found in the entrance of her home.