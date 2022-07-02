Advertisement
U.S. News
July 2, 2022 / 3:25 PM

Bodies of mother, 3 children recovered from Minnesota lake

By Adam Schrader

July 2 (UPI) -- Minnesota police are investigating a possible triple-homicide after the bodies of a woman and her three children were recovered from a lake in Ramsay County.

Officers with the Maplewood Police Department responded to calls reporting the suicide of an adult male in a mobile home neighborhood in Maplewood around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

Advertisement

Police then began searching for the three children and their mother, who was said to be suicidal, the newspaper reported. The children -- two boys and a girl -- are each believed to have been under the age of 5.

"They were looking for the mother with the children as a result of the incident that occurred," Ramsay County Undersheriff Mike Martin said during a news conference Saturday.

RELATED U.S. Marshals: Texas woman accused of killing elite bike racer captured in Costa Rica

"They were concerned about her wellbeing and the wellbeing of the children and so they began tracking her cellphone."

The trace on the woman's cellphone led Maplewood Police Department investigators to the location the woman's car was found near Vadnais Lake in Vadnais Heights, about 10 miles north of St. Paul.

The Ramsay County Sheriff's Office was then called in to help police assist in locating the missing woman and her children as various agencies and volunteer groups scoured the lake, Martin said.

Advertisement

Police recovered the body of one of the children around 7:30 p.m. Friday night and recovered the body of another child just after midnight as the search continued into the early hours of the morning.

The body of the mother was recovered around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday while the body of the third child was recovered about 20 minutes later, Martin said.

Martin said their bodies will all be taken to the medical examiner's office, which will perform autopsies to determine their causes of death.

RELATED Arrest warrant found for woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till's murder

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher called the incident a "likely triple homicide" in comments to the Star-Tribune on Friday night.

"There's nothing more tragic than the loss of young children," Fletcher said.

Investigators have not released the names of the man involved in the incident in Maplewood nor the names of the woman and her three children.

"Our hearts go out to the families involved here and their friends," Martin said. "Our goal was to find the children and the mother and to return them to their families and we're glad we're able to do that."

Read More

FBI places 'Cryptoqueen' Ruja Ignatov on Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Colin, 3rd named storm of season, forms off Southeast coast
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tropical Storm Colin, 3rd named storm of season, forms off Southeast coast
The National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for parts of the South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines during the early-morning hours on Saturday.
FBI subpoenas two Arizona state lawmakers in Jan. 6 investigation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI subpoenas two Arizona state lawmakers in Jan. 6 investigation
July 2 (UPI) -- The FBI has subpoenaed two Arizona state lawmakers in its investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.
Uvalde, Texas, schools police Chief Pete Arredondo resigns from city council
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Uvalde, Texas, schools police Chief Pete Arredondo resigns from city council
July 2 (UPI) -- Pete Arredondo, the law enforcement official state police said was most responsible for a flawed response to the Uvalde elementary school shooting in May, has resigned from the Uvalde City Council.
Supreme Court marshal asks Md. gov. to prevent protests near justices' homes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court marshal asks Md. gov. to prevent protests near justices' homes
July 2 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley sent letters asking officials in Maryland to prevent protesting outside the homes of the high court's justices, many of whom live in the state.
I-95 corridor bracing for turbulent storms Saturday evening
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
I-95 corridor bracing for turbulent storms Saturday evening
As the holiday weekend kicks off, AccuWeather meteorologists are warning mid-Atlantic and New England residents of an elevated severe weather risk into Saturday evening.
N.Y. lawmakers change concealed carry gun law in wake of Supreme Court ruling
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.Y. lawmakers change concealed carry gun law in wake of Supreme Court ruling
July 2 (UPI) -- New York gun lawmakers have changed the state's concealed carry gun law after a two-day special decision in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling last week that its law was too strict.
Texas can enforce 1925 abortion ban, state Supreme Court says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas can enforce 1925 abortion ban, state Supreme Court says
July 2 (UPI) -- Texas can enforce its abortion ban from 1925, the state Supreme Court ruled late Friday evening, a decision that exposes abortion providers to lawsuits and financial penalties if they continue to perform the procedure.
Third police officer dies in Kentucky shootout
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Third police officer dies in Kentucky shootout
July 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Kentucky said a third officer shot in a standoff this week has died after police attempted to serve a warrant.
Series of earthquakes shake South Carolina third time in week
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Series of earthquakes shake South Carolina third time in week
July 1 (UPI) -- Central South Carolina felt shaking for the third time this week with a series of minor earthquakes Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
California law to require all packaging be recyclable or compostable
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
California law to require all packaging be recyclable or compostable
July 1 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation requiring all packaging to be recyclable or compostable and for packaging makers to pay for the cost of recycling plastic waste.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6.1-magnitude earthquake in southern Iran kills at least 5 people
6.1-magnitude earthquake in southern Iran kills at least 5 people
Florida 'don't say gay' law takes effect, White House says it hurts vulnerable students
Florida 'don't say gay' law takes effect, White House says it hurts vulnerable students
Ukraine rejects Russian-backed separatists claim that Lysychansk is 'encircled'
Ukraine rejects Russian-backed separatists claim that Lysychansk is 'encircled'
Series of earthquakes shake South Carolina third time in week
Series of earthquakes shake South Carolina third time in week
Biden predicts states will ban women from traveling for abortion
Biden predicts states will ban women from traveling for abortion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement