Third police officer dies in Kentucky shootout

July 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Kentucky said a third officer shot in a standoff this week has died after police attempted to serve a warrant.

The Prestonburg Police Department identified the three officers killed as canine handler Jacob Chaffins, Capt. Ralph Frasure and deputy William Petry. WDRB-TV in Louisville, Ky., reported a K-9 dog was also killed and four other officers injured in the Thursday night shooting.

Chaffins was initially hospitalized with injuries and died Friday, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

As of Friday night, two officers were hospitalized.

Officials said the shooting started Thursday when two officers with the PPD attempted to serve a warrant related to an alleged domestic violence incident for Lance Storz in the town of Allen, Ky. Storz allegedly opened fire on the officers with a rifle, eventually shooting seven.

Authorities arrested Storz and he was booked on murder and attempted murder charges. He was being held on $10 million bond.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that Storz had barricaded himself inside his home in Allen before he was captured. Allen is located in Floyd County in far eastern Kentucky about 100 miles east of Lexington.