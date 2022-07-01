Tesla workers file new suit alleging racial discrimination

July 1 (UPI) -- A group of current and former Black employees at Tesla sued the company this week, alleging racial discrimination at the company's Fremont, California factory. The alleged taunts included the n-word and racist slurs scrawled on restroom walls a the factory.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the workers said in the lawsuit, filed Thursday, that they were subjected to offensive racist comments and offensive racist behavior and discipline by colleagues, leads, supervisors, managers, and/or Human Resources personnel on a daily basis.