July 1, 2022 / 11:59 AM

Tesla workers file new suit alleging racial discrimination

By Doug Cunningham
A group of Black workers on Thursday filed a racial discrimination suit against Tesla, alleging Black workers at the company's Fremont, California, plant are subjected to racial slurs and other discrimination. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- A group of current and former Black employees at Tesla sued the company this week, alleging racial discrimination at the company's Fremont, California factory. The alleged taunts included the n-word and racist slurs scrawled on restroom walls a the factory.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the workers said in the lawsuit, filed Thursday, that they were subjected to offensive racist comments and offensive racist behavior and discipline by colleagues, leads, supervisors, managers, and/or Human Resources personnel on a daily basis.

Plaintiff's complaints include Black employees being referred to as "Blackies" and "Darkies" and use of the n-word on a regular basis, according to plaintiff Teri Mitchell.

The Chronicle quoted plaintiff attorney Mike Arias who said hearing story after story of employees being subjected to that treatment is almost unbelievable.

RELATED Judge cuts $137M awarded to Tesla employee in discrimination suit to $15M

The state of California filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against Tesla in February based on similar complaints by hundreds of Tesla workers.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing said that it found evidence that the Tesla factory in Fremont is a racially segregated workplace where Black workers are subjected to racial slurs and discrimination on the job.

The suit against Tesla said racial slurs were allegedly scrawled on Tesla restroom walls, including the n-word and "KKK."

In 2021, a federal jury in California awarded a former Tesla contract worker $137 million in a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination at the Fremont Tesla factory. A federal judge later reduced that to $15 million.

Latest Headlines

Crews battle Northern California wildfire that has injured 13 firefighters
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Crews battle Northern California wildfire that has injured 13 firefighters
July 1 (UPI) -- Crews are getting more control of a wildfire in Northern California that's blackened close to 1,000 acres in the Sierra Nevada mountains and injured more than a dozen firefighters.
Teenage girl loses leg after shark attack in waters off Florida Panhandle
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Teenage girl loses leg after shark attack in waters off Florida Panhandle
July 1 (UPI) -- A teenage girl has lost her leg, but is alive, after she was attacked by a shark along the coast in northwestern Florida on Thursday, authorities said.
At least 2 dead in Kentucky after several police officers shot while serving warrant
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
At least 2 dead in Kentucky after several police officers shot while serving warrant
July 1 (UPI) -- Two authorities in Kentucky were killed and several police officers were wounded by gunfire late Thursday when they attempted to serve a warrant on a suspect in the eastern part of the state, officials said.
Even with high gas prices, record travelers taking July 4th road trips
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Even with high gas prices, record travelers taking July 4th road trips
July 1 (UPI) -- The number of people who travel far distances in the United States this year over the July 4th weekend is expected to return to pre-COVID-19 levels -- just as gas prices are starting to drop.
4 dead in Texas after police chase ends with crash near U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
4 dead in Texas after police chase ends with crash near U.S.-Mexico border
July 1 (UPI) -- A Jeep being chased by police on suspicion of human smuggling smashed into a tractor-trailer in Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing four people and critically injuring three others.
Justice Dept. releases $92M to FIFA, other soccer bodies over corruption scandal
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Justice Dept. releases $92M to FIFA, other soccer bodies over corruption scandal
July 1 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced it has distributed an additional $92 million to FIFA and other soccer governing bodies for losses they sustained during a massive corruption scandal.
Attorney General Merrick Garland to undergo routine surgery next week
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Attorney General Merrick Garland to undergo routine surgery next week
July 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will undergo general anesthesia next week as part of a routine medical procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, the Justice Department said.
Yellowstone bison gores 71-year-old woman in 3rd attack this year
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Yellowstone bison gores 71-year-old woman in 3rd attack this year
July 1 (UPI) -- A 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park this week, making her the third person to be attacked by a bison in the national park this year and the second in days.
U.S. Marshals: Texas woman accused of killing elite bike race captured in Costa Rica
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. Marshals: Texas woman accused of killing elite bike race captured in Costa Rica
June 30 (UPI) -- Authorities said Thursday that a Texas woman accused of fatally shooting an elite mountain bike racer has been captured in Coast Rica, ending a 43-day manhunt for the U.S. fugitive.
Report: Sexual assaults in Uber vehicles decreased amid pandemic; fatal crashes rose
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Report: Sexual assaults in Uber vehicles decreased amid pandemic; fatal crashes rose
June 30 (UPI) -- Rideshare company Uber said in a safety report published Thursday that sexual assaults in its U.S. vehicles experienced a dramatic decrease while fatal car crashes experienced a slight uptick.
