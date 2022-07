Patrick Yoes, national president of the Fraternal Order of Police, at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC , Feb. 9, 2022. The FOP said Friday that shootings of police officers are up 19% so far in 2022, with 178 shot and 33 killed by gunfire. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- The National Fraternal Order of Police said Friday that shootings of police officers in the line of duty thus far in 2022 are up by 19% from 2021. The FOP said so far this year 33 officers have been killed by gunfire. A total of 178 officers have been shot so far this year, according to the FOP. Advertisement

The FOP report said there have been 35 ambush-style attacks on law enforcement officers this year, resulting in 57 officers shot, including 12 who were killed.

"Premeditated ambush-style attacks are particularly disturbing and pernicious," the FOP report said. "These types of attacks are carried out with an element of surprise and intended to deprive officers of their ability to defend against the attack."

The FOP said premeditated attacks "contribute to a worrisome desensitization to evil acts that were once largely considered taboo except by the most depraved individuals."

According to the FOP, 49% of shooting attacks on police so far in 2022 involved a discernible element of premeditation.

Arizona had the most officers shot in the line of duty so far in 2022, with 18. Texas had 15 officers shot and Kentucky had 12.

Advertisement

The number shot was in single digits in all other states.