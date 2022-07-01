Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 1, 2022 / 12:56 PM

N.Y. lawmakers open special session to pass gun safety laws after Supreme Court ruling

By Doug Cunningham
1/5
N.Y. lawmakers open special session to pass gun safety laws after Supreme Court ruling
One New York lawmaker said new legislation under consideration would strengthen gun safety measures like background checks and allow healthcare providers to file extreme risk protection orders. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- New York state lawmakers have convened a special legislative session to rewrite state gun laws after the Supreme Court struck down one particular statute that required owners to prove that they have a good reason for a concealed carry permit.

The session, which was ordered by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, began on Thursday and follows the Supreme Court decision last week that said Americans have a right to carry firearms in public.

Advertisement

The court voted 6-3 along ideological lines in striking down the law, which had broad support from New Yorkers. The court received significant criticism from safety advocates after the ruling, which came one day before it overturned the landmark 1973 abortion ruling in Roe vs. Wade.

"The Supreme Court's reckless and reprehensible decision to strike down New York's century-old concealed carry law puts lives at risk here in New York," Hochul said in a statement.

One New York lawmaker said that the U.S. has reached a "moment of reckoning" over gun violence and loosely regulated firearm sales in many states. File Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI
Advertisement

"Since the decision was released, I have been working around the clock with our partners in the legislature to craft gun safety legislation in response to this ruling that will protect New Yorkers. My number one priority as governor will always be to keep New Yorkers safe."

"Our nation has been brought to a moment of reckoning due to weapons of war that have been too easily accessed by those seeking to kill," New York Senate majority leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in a statement.

"In these devastating times in New York and across the nation, we have worked ... to step up and send a message that this path of gun violence is unacceptable and we need real change."

RELATED U.S. Supreme Court rules that Americans are legally allowed to carry guns in public

Stewart-Cousins said the new proposal would strengthen gun safety measures like background checks and allow healthcare providers to file extreme risk protection orders.

The new version would also bolster regulations for high-capacity ammunition, bullet-feeding devices and body armor and more broadly define the term "firearm." It would also require ammunition to be microstamped.

Other provisions under consideration include a permit to buy a semi-automatic rifle and would only be available to gun owners over the age of 21 -- and banning firearms in particularly "sensitive" locations like college campuses, hospitals and stadiums.
Advertisement

Read More

Congress passes bipartisan gun violence bill, sending to Biden March for Our Lives protest against gun violence attracts 40K demonstrators

Latest Headlines

Tesla workers file new suit alleging racial discrimination
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Tesla workers file new suit alleging racial discrimination
July 1 (UPI) -- A group of current and former Black employees of Tesla sued the company this week, alleging racial discrimination at the company's Fremont, California factory.
Crews battle Northern California wildfire that has injured 13 firefighters
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Crews battle Northern California wildfire that has injured 13 firefighters
July 1 (UPI) -- Crews are getting more control of a wildfire in Northern California that's blackened close to 1,000 acres in the Sierra Nevada mountains and injured more than a dozen firefighters.
Teenage girl loses leg after shark attack in waters off Florida Panhandle
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Teenage girl loses leg after shark attack in waters off Florida Panhandle
July 1 (UPI) -- A teenage girl has lost her leg, but is alive, after she was attacked by a shark along the coast in northwestern Florida on Thursday, authorities said.
At least 2 dead in Kentucky after several police officers shot while serving warrant
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
At least 2 dead in Kentucky after several police officers shot while serving warrant
July 1 (UPI) -- Two authorities in Kentucky were killed and several police officers were wounded by gunfire late Thursday when they attempted to serve a warrant on a suspect in the eastern part of the state, officials said.
Even with high gas prices, record travelers taking July 4th road trips
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Even with high gas prices, record travelers taking July 4th road trips
July 1 (UPI) -- The number of people who travel far distances in the United States this year over the July 4th weekend is expected to return to pre-COVID-19 levels -- just as gas prices are starting to drop.
4 dead in Texas after police chase ends with crash near U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
4 dead in Texas after police chase ends with crash near U.S.-Mexico border
July 1 (UPI) -- A Jeep being chased by police on suspicion of human smuggling smashed into a tractor-trailer in Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing four people and critically injuring three others.
Justice Dept. releases $92M to FIFA, other soccer bodies over corruption scandal
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Justice Dept. releases $92M to FIFA, other soccer bodies over corruption scandal
July 1 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced it has distributed an additional $92 million to FIFA and other soccer governing bodies for losses they sustained during a massive corruption scandal.
Attorney General Merrick Garland to undergo routine surgery next week
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Attorney General Merrick Garland to undergo routine surgery next week
July 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will undergo general anesthesia next week as part of a routine medical procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, the Justice Department said.
Yellowstone bison gores 71-year-old woman in 3rd attack this year
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Yellowstone bison gores 71-year-old woman in 3rd attack this year
July 1 (UPI) -- A 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park this week, making her the third person to be attacked by a bison in the national park this year and the second in days.
U.S. Marshals: Texas woman accused of killing elite bike race captured in Costa Rica
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. Marshals: Texas woman accused of killing elite bike race captured in Costa Rica
June 30 (UPI) -- Authorities said Thursday that a Texas woman accused of fatally shooting an elite mountain bike racer has been captured in Coast Rica, ending a 43-day manhunt for the U.S. fugitive.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Teenage girl loses leg after shark attack in waters off Florida Panhandle
Teenage girl loses leg after shark attack in waters off Florida Panhandle
Arrest warrant found for woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till's murder
Arrest warrant found for woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till's murder
Swiss chocolate maker stops production after finding salmonella
Swiss chocolate maker stops production after finding salmonella
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
Hell's Angels founder Sonny Barger dead of cancer at 83
Hell's Angels founder Sonny Barger dead of cancer at 83
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement