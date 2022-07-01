N.Y. lawmakers open special session to pass gun safety laws after Supreme Court ruling

1/5

One New York lawmaker said new legislation under consideration would strengthen gun safety measures like background checks and allow healthcare providers to file extreme risk protection orders. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- New York state lawmakers have convened a special legislative session to rewrite state gun laws after the Supreme Court struck down one particular statute that required owners to prove that they have a good reason for a concealed carry permit. The session, which was ordered by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, began on Thursday and follows the Supreme Court decision last week that said Americans have a right to carry firearms in public. Advertisement

The court voted 6-3 along ideological lines in striking down the law, which had broad support from New Yorkers. The court received significant criticism from safety advocates after the ruling, which came one day before it overturned the landmark 1973 abortion ruling in Roe vs. Wade.

"The Supreme Court's reckless and reprehensible decision to strike down New York's century-old concealed carry law puts lives at risk here in New York," Hochul said in a statement.

"Since the decision was released, I have been working around the clock with our partners in the legislature to craft gun safety legislation in response to this ruling that will protect New Yorkers. My number one priority as governor will always be to keep New Yorkers safe."

"Our nation has been brought to a moment of reckoning due to weapons of war that have been too easily accessed by those seeking to kill," New York Senate majority leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in a statement.

"In these devastating times in New York and across the nation, we have worked ... to step up and send a message that this path of gun violence is unacceptable and we need real change."

Stewart-Cousins said the new proposal would strengthen gun safety measures like background checks and allow healthcare providers to file extreme risk protection orders.

The new version would also bolster regulations for high-capacity ammunition, bullet-feeding devices and body armor and more broadly define the term "firearm." It would also require ammunition to be microstamped.

Other provisions under consideration include a permit to buy a semi-automatic rifle and would only be available to gun owners over the age of 21 -- and banning firearms in particularly "sensitive" locations like college campuses, hospitals and stadiums.