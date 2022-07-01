Trending
July 1, 2022 / 12:58 AM

Yellowstone bison gores 71-year-old woman in 3rd attack this year

By Darryl Coote
The National Park Service is warning the public not to approach bison after a third person since the end of May was attacked by the animal. Photo by Jim Peaco/National Park Service

July 1 (UPI) -- Officials said a 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, making her the third person to be attacked by a bison in the park this year and the second in days.

The National Park Service said in a statement Thursday that the West Chester resident was gored by a bull bison a day earlier near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake.

The bison charged as the woman and her daughter "inadvertently" approached the animal as they were walking to their vehicle, which was parked at the trailhead, it said.

"The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after the encounter and was transported by ambulance to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming," it said.

The incident occurred only days after a 34-year-old Colorado man sustained an injury to his arm after being gored by a bison on Monday.

Officials said the man was walking with his family on a boardwalk in the park when the animal charged the group.

Late last month, a 25-year-old woman was hospitalized with puncture wounds and other injuries after she was gored and tossed 10 feet into the air by a bison.

Officials said the bison charged after the woman approached it.

The National Park Service warned the public again on Thursday that wildlife within Yellowstone "are wild and can be dangerous when approached."

"Give bison space when they are near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area," it said. "If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity."

Visitors to the park are being instructed to stay at least 25 yards away from large animals, such as bison, and at least 100 yards from bears and wolves.

As of last summer, there were around 5,450 wild bison counted in Yellowstone National Park, with bulls weighing as much as 2,000 pounds.

